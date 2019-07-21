Twice the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team took the lead. And twice the lead turned back into a tie game.
The third time was the charm.
Post 146 struck for two runs in the fifth inning to retake the lead, and that time it held up as Theresa Post 270 was unable to muster anything over the last three frames and Beaver Dam won 4-2 on Sunday in a winner’s bracket game at the double-elimination Wisconsin Class-AA regional tournament being played this weekend at Beaver Dam High School.
Brandon LeBeau’s one-out single in the fifth started Post 146’s go-ahead rally and then Broden Boschert pounded an RBI triple out to right field to make it 3-2. Boschert then came home on Wesley Biel’s RBI groundout to provide the two-run cushion.
Beaver Dam (9-7) struck right away in the first inning when LeBeau reached on a one-out single and then eventually scored on an error on what should have been an inning-ending groundout, making it 1-0.
But Post 270 answered in the third when Kenny Immel reached on an error to lead off the frame and then later came home to tie the score at 1 on Trevor Ranthum’s RBI groundout.
It didn’t stay that way long, however, as Post 146 went back in front 2-1 in the top of the fourth when Bradon Franke reached on a one-out single, stole second and then scored on an error.
Alex Meisenhimer’s two-out RBI single in the bottom half of that frame once again knotted the score, but Beaver Dam finally broke free for good in the fifth.
Post 270 did threaten in the seventh, with pinch hitter Eagan Meisenhimer drawing a one-out walk against Beaver Dam starting pitcher Neil Braker and Logan Luedtke’s two-out single to left against Biel on in relief, putting runners at first and third.
But Biel put out the fire by getting Ranthum to ground out, sending Beaver Dam into the championship game on Monday.
Theresa had to play Allenton Post 483 in an elimination game late Sunday, with the winner of that contest to face Beaver Dam — and since Beaver Dam has yet to lose at the four-team double-elimination tourney, either Theresa or Allenton will have to win twice today in order to advance to next weekend’s state tournament in Mauston.
BEAVER DAM 4, THERESA 2
Beaver Dam 100 120 0 — 4 7 3
Theresa 001 100 0 — 2 4 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): BD — Neil Braker (W, 6.1-3-1-2-7), Wesley Biel (0.2-1-0-0-0). T — Kenny Immel (L, 5.1-7-2-3-2), Luke Sobeleski (1.2-0-0-1-1).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): BD — Brandon LeBeau 2x4, Broden Boschert 2x3. 3B: Boschert. T — Logan Luedtke 2x4. 2B: Luedtke, Jake Zangl.
