LEGION BASEBALL: Beaver Dam blows out Lomira/Theresa to win 26th regional title in program history

One run in the first inning was nice. But it wasn’t the kind of statement the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team had in mind to start Sunday evening’s Class AA regional championship game against Lomira/Theresa.
Post 146 wanted to make a more emphatic statement than that.
And it did so an inning later.
Logan Thomas’ bases clearing triple capped off a five-run second inning, giving Beaver Dam a five-run lead and setting the wheels in motion on a convincing 13-4 victory to send Post 146 back to state for the 26th time and first time since 2017.
“The program has a long history,” Post 146 coach Jeremy Klug said. “I’ve been fortunate to be with this group of kids for several years growing up through youth baseball and there’s something special. So I’ll be honest, if it would have been anything less, I probably would have been a little bit disappointed — just knowing what their capabilities are.”
They delivered on that potential Sunday — early and often.
Alex Soto singled to lead off the game — Beaver Dam was the away team by virtue of a coin flip despite making it to the finals on the winner’s side of the bracket — then moved up 90 feet on Evan Sharkey’s sacrifice bunt.
Soto then scored on Wesley Biel’s double off the wall in right center to give Post 146 an early 1-0 lead.
But Logan Neitzel reached on an error and later scored from second on another error, tying the game in the bottom half of the inning.
Lomira/Theresa’s hopes of forcing a rematch on Monday were put on life support in the top of the second, though — and all of the damage was done with two outs, no less.
Soto’s two-out walk loaded the bases then Nate Tisdale — who reached on a one-out single batting in the No. 8 spot — scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1.
Sharkey’s RBI single made it 3-1 and then Biel drew a walk to load the bases again before Thomas delivered what ended up being the game-winning hit — his three-run triple down the line in right.
“That kind of set the tone,” Klug said of going in front 6-1 just an inning and a half into the game.
It was a big blow to Lomira/Theresa’s upset bid considering it had just finished off an 8-5 win over Fort Atkinson an hour or so earlier in an elimination game on the loser’s side of the bracket.
But with so much game still to go, Beaver Dam — which advanced to Sunday’s championship with a 10-0 victory over Allenton/Slinger on Saturday morning followed by an 8-5 win over Fort Atkinson later in the day — wanted to add on to the lead in order to leave no doubt.
And that’s exactly what Post 146 did, answering Lomira/Theresa’s two-run bottom of the second inning with three in the top of the fourth — only one of which was earned.
Tisdale got plunked by a pitch to plate the first run of the inning to make it 7-3 before a pair of runs later scored on a two-out error, making it 9-3.
Tisdale and Sota each had RBI singles in the top of the seventh to stretch the lead to 13-4, putting an exclamation mark on the scoring end of things.
“They stuck with it,” Klug said of all the insurance runs. “They didn’t shut down after the second inning, so it was a great outing.”
The same could be said about Tisdale on the mound.
The right-hander started the contest and allowed four runs — three of them earned — while scattering four walks and three hits over five-plus innings of work, striking out seven.
Three of the four runs he gave up came through the first two innings but he clamped down after that, handing the ball off to Bradon Franke to get the last six outs.
Franke was dominant, giving up two hits but striking out five and walking none.
“Nate did a great job with a great mix,” Klug said, “and then Bradon came in with a little change of speed and shut them down at the end.”
Franke may have slammed the door shut on Lomira/Theresa, but in so doing, he opened the door to the state tournament — which will begin for Beaver Dam with a contest against host Antigo on Friday night.