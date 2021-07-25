LEGION BASEBALL: Beaver Dam blows out Lomira/Theresa to win 26th regional title in program history

But Logan Neitzel reached on an error and later scored from second on another error, tying the game in the bottom half of the inning.

Lomira/Theresa’s hopes of forcing a rematch on Monday were put on life support in the top of the second, though — and all of the damage was done with two outs, no less.

Soto’s two-out walk loaded the bases then Nate Tisdale — who reached on a one-out single batting in the No. 8 spot — scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1.

Sharkey’s RBI single made it 3-1 and then Biel drew a walk to load the bases again before Thomas delivered what ended up being the game-winning hit — his three-run triple down the line in right.

“That kind of set the tone,” Klug said of going in front 6-1 just an inning and a half into the game.

It was a big blow to Lomira/Theresa’s upset bid considering it had just finished off an 8-5 win over Fort Atkinson an hour or so earlier in an elimination game on the loser’s side of the bracket.

But with so much game still to go, Beaver Dam — which advanced to Sunday’s championship with a 10-0 victory over Allenton/Slinger on Saturday morning followed by an 8-5 win over Fort Atkinson later in the day — wanted to add on to the lead in order to leave no doubt.