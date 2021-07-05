LEGION BASEBALL: Beaver Dam blows out Middleton on Sunday to finish up play at Stevens Point Firecracker Classic

Results did not favor the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team Friday and Saturday at the Stevens Point Firecracker Classic, with three losses and no wins.

But Post 146 put on a show on the Fourth of July, winning 15-5 over Middleton on Sunday to salvage the trip.

Beaver Dam struck first, going in front 2-0 in the top of the third inning when Alex Soto swatted an RBI single, then moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch, 90 more feet on a balk and the last 90 feet on Evan Sharkey’s RBI groundout.

But Middleton answered with four runs in the bottom half to take a 4-2 lead.

Bradon Franke’s two-out, two-run single capped off a five-run fourth for Beaver Dam to give Post 146 the lead for good.

Franke finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs while Soto was 2-for-2 with an RBI and four runs scored, and Owen Doyle was 1-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Landon Semrau had a pair of hits and an RBI, as did Nate Tisdale.