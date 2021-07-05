 Skip to main content
LEGION BASEBALL: Beaver Dam blows out Middleton on Sunday to finish up play at Stevens Point Firecracker Classic
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Alex Soto

Beaver Dam catcher Alex Soto tags out Fond du Lac Springs' Brett Butz trying to steal home during the fourth inning of an American Legion game last Wednesday. Post 146 went 1-3 at the Stevens Point Firecracker Classic over the weekend. 

 MARK MCMULLEN, Daily Citizen

Results did not favor the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team Friday and Saturday at the Stevens Point Firecracker Classic, with three losses and no wins.

But Post 146 put on a show on the Fourth of July, winning 15-5 over Middleton on Sunday to salvage the trip.

Beaver Dam struck first, going in front 2-0 in the top of the third inning when Alex Soto swatted an RBI single, then moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch, 90 more feet on a balk and the last 90 feet on Evan Sharkey’s RBI groundout.

But Middleton answered with four runs in the bottom half to take a 4-2 lead.

Bradon Franke’s two-out, two-run single capped off a five-run fourth for Beaver Dam to give Post 146 the lead for good.

Franke finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs while Soto was 2-for-2 with an RBI and four runs scored, and Owen Doyle was 1-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Landon Semrau had a pair of hits and an RBI, as did Nate Tisdale.

Sharkey and Logan Thomas had two RBIs apiece in the blowout win for Beaver Dam, which suffered a 2-0 loss to Wausau on Friday to open up play at the tournament then was handed a 17-2 loss to Oshkosh on Saturday afternoon before losing 7-2 to host Stevens Point on Saturday night.

Beaver Dam is now 4-3 on the summer and will play host to Hartford on Tuesday night.

