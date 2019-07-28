Emotions were running high on the second day of the American Legion Class A state tournament held at the Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston on Saturday.
In back-to-back days, Beaver Dam Post 146 found its fate in extra innings. This time it was against Ashwaubenon A's as it beat Beaver Dam 4-3 in eight innings on Saturday.
Unfortunately for the Beaver Dam faithful, the loss was Post 146’s second of the tournament as they had lost 6-5 in 10 innings to Waterford Post 285 in 10 innings the day prior, and are now eliminated from the double-elimination tournament.
But Beaver Dam never went away without a fight against A's. Post 146 scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game up at 3.
With two outs and runners on second and first, Bradon Franke was up to bat. Wesley Biel – who was the runner on second – scored on an error by left fielder Will Adair, and allowed Max Klawitter to trot all the way to third from first.
Then Franke hit a hard grounder to third that allowed Klawitter to come home. A's ended the innings when Adam Chase lined out to center.
Two innings later Ashwaubenon scored off a sacrifice fly ball to center that allowed Riley Siudzinski to cross home plate for the game-winning run.
Ashwaubenon had four doubles on the day from Jeremy Cox, Luke Jacobs, Ian Maclean and Ashton Steinike.
Beaver Dam had one double from Max Klawitter. Klawitter went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored.
The other run Klawitter scored on was off a fielder’s choice to third by Ian Wendt-Utrie that tied the game up at 1 in the second inning.
A's made it 2-1 in the fourth inning when Siudzinski scored off an error by Franke at third base with two outs.
Ashwaubenon scored off another error in the sixth inning to make it 3-1 in the sixth inning. This time left fielder Neil Braker committed the error that allowed a runner to come home from third base.
Beaver Dam’s Brandon LeBeau pitched a complete game with five strikeouts, but gave up four runs, two earned, off of nine hits and one walk.
