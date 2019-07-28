Emotions were running high on the second day of the American Legion Class A state tournament at the Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston on Saturday.
In back-to-back days, Beaver Dam went into extra innings, with each game resulting in a one-run loss. A 4-3 defeat in eight innings at the hands of Ashwaubenon on Saturday knocked Post 146 out of the double-elimination tournament.
The heartbreaker against the A’s came a day after a 6-5 loss in 10 innings to Waterford Post 285. Beaver Dam trailed Ashwaubenon 3-1 in the sixth before scoring twice to extend the game.
Post 146 took advantage of a pair of two-out errors to knot things up, aided by back-to-back singles by Max Klawitter and Bradon Franke. Wesley Biel, who reached on one of the errors, and Klawitter scored before Adam Chase lined out to center to end the inning.
After a scoreless seventh, Ashwaubenon got the game-winning run in the eighth when Riley Siudzinski scored on a sacrifice fly to center field.
Jeremy Cox, Luke Jacobs, Ian Maclean and Ashton Steinike each ripped a double for Ashwaubenon.
Max Klawitter doubled for Beaver Dam’s only extra-base hit. He went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, getting Post 146 on the board when he came home on Ian Wendt-Utrie’s fielder’s choice in the second that tied the game at 1.
A’s made it 2-1 in the fourth inning when Siudzinski scored off an error by Franke at third base with two outs.
Ashwaubenon scored off another error in the sixth inning to make it 3-1 in the sixth inning. This time left fielder Neil Braker committed the error that allowed a runner to come home from third base.
Beaver Dam’s Brandon LeBeau pitched a complete game with five strikeouts, but gave up four runs, two earned, off of nine hits and one walk.
ASHWAUBENON 4, BEAVER DAM 3 (8 INNINGS)</&hspag3>
Ashwaubenon 010 101 01 — 4 9 2
Beaver Dam 010 002 00 — 3 7 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-k): A — Logan Blazek (W, 8-7-1-1-3). BD — Brandon LeBeau (L, 8-9-2-1-5).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): A — Jeremy Cox 2x4. 2B — Jeremy Cox, Luke Jacobs, Ian Maclean, Ashton Steinike. BD — Neil Braker 2x4, Max Klawitter 2x4. 2B — Max Klawitter.
