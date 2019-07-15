The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team did just enough to hold of Fort Atkinson Post 166 in Monday’s 10-9 victory.
Post 166 scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was highlighted by Connor Keinbaum’s three-run home run with no outs to make it 10-8. Beaver Dam’s pitcher Brandon LeBeau would later give up a two-out RBI single from Dayne Sebranek to make it 10-9.
Max Klawitter relieved LeBeau and struck out Cody Zahn to end the game.
Defense struggled for both teams as Beaver Dam accumulated 18 hits while Fort Atkinson had 13.
Both Adam Chase and Braden Franke went 3-for-5 at the plate for Post 146. LeBeau, Klawitter, Broden Boschert, Wesley Biel and Drew Pawicz all had two hits. Biel finished with four RBIs.
In the top of the fourth, Post 146 tallied four runs to take a 5-2 lead. However, Post 166 answered that with three runs to tie the game at 5.
Franke earned the victory for Beaver Dam. He pitched the first three innings with three strikeouts while giving up three runs, two earned, off of four hits and four walks.
BEAVER DAM 10, FORT ATKINSON 9
Beaver Dam 100 412 2 - 10 18 1
Fort Atkinson 110 300 4 - 9 13 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-k-bb): BD – Franke (W, 3-4-2-4-3), LeBeau (3.2-9-6-2-5), Klawitter (0.1-0-0-0-1). FA – Koening (L, 3.1-6-4-1-0), Ernest (2.1-6-4-2-3), Vandermause (1.1-6-1-0-2).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): BD – LeBeau 2x4, Klawitter 2x4, Boschert 2x4, Biel 2x5, Chase 3x5, Franke 3x5, Pawicz 2x3. 2B – Franke 2, Biel. FA – Heagney 2x5, Zastrow 2x3, Sebranek 3x4, Zahn 3x5, Vandermause 2x4. HR – Keinbaum. 2B – Vandermause.
