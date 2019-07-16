Alex Soto didn’t strike out anyone in Tuesday’s regional final game at the Gus in Waupun, against Oshkosh.
What starting pitcher for Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 junior varsity team did was methodically pitch a 10-0 shutout against Post 70.
Soto pitched five innings and gave up just one hit and six walks to help Post 146 to advance to the state tournament in Manitowoc on Friday.
Post 146 cranked out 14 hits against Post 70. Carter Riesen, who went 3-for-4 at the plate, hit an RBI in the top of the third inning to make it 4-0 with no outs.
One out later, Soto would bring in Riesen with a line-drive single to left to make it 5-0. Then Ben Scharfenberg made it 6-0 when he singled to left.
Soto went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Sharfenberg, Evan Sharkey, Griff Wicklund and Kyle Wheeler-Wood each had two hits apiece.
Post 146 added two runs in both the fourth and sixth inning to add to the lead, and eventually close out the game.
KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 4, WAUPUN 3
Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity coach Derrick Standke used six pitchers in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran Post 486.
Vaughn Williston started the game and gave up two runs, both earned, off of two hits and one walk, but he struck out two batters.
A two-run deficit isn’t that bad. However, Noah Gerritson, who came in to pitch in the second inning for Post 210, gave up another two runs off of two hits and one walks.
In the top of the second, Williston’s fielder’s choice to the shortstop allowed Caleb Sauer just enough time to score from second to make it 2-1.
In the third, Reece Homan hit an RBI single to center to make it 4-2 with one out.
With one out in the fifth, Baron Buchholz, who went 2-for-2 at the plate, tripled to left. He came in just two pitches later when Cole Hicken singled to the shortstop to make it 4-3.
Waupun couldn’t muster much else after that. With a runner on first, Waupun’s Malachi Buchholz grounded into a double play. After Baron Buchholz singled, Hicken ended the game when he popped out to right.
