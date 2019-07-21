The second victory at the Wisconsin 16-and-under state tournament for the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 junior varsity baseball team came a lot easier than the first.
No dramatic comeback was necessary this time around.
After failing to plate any runs in the first two innings Sunday afternoon vs. Jackson Post 486, Beaver Dam methodically took care of business the rest of the way with big innings in the third and sixth and runs in both frames in between en route to a 9-1 victory in winner’s bracket action of the double-elimination tourney being played at Manitowoc Municipal Baseball Field.
Next up for Post 146, which scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win in Friday's opener, is either Seymour Post 106 or D.C. Everest (Schofield) Area Post 492 at 2:30 p.m. today. Saturday's action was completely rained out.
Alex Soto was terrific on the mound Sunday vs. Jackson, twirling a complete-game three-hitter. The lone run he allowed was in the seventh, and he scattered four walks while striking out one.
He certainly had plenty of support at the plate, as Post 146 churned out 14 hits.
Logan Thomas led the attack, going 3-for-5, but Evan Sharkey (2-for-3), Carter Riesen (2-for-5) and Ty Bunkoske (2-for-3) all had multiple-hit games as well.
Beaver Dam’s big third inning started with a one-out walk by Kyle Wheeler-Wood followed by back-to-back singles by Thomas and Sharkey to load the bases. Carter Riesen then delivered a two-run single to left to make it 2-0 before Griff Wicklund’s RBI single to left provided the third run of the frame.
Wheeler-Wood came through again in the fourth, delivering an RBI double to make it 4-0. And Bunkoske’s RBI single in the fifth made it 5-0.
In the sixth, it was Wicklund’s RBI walk that plated the first of the four runs followed by a two-run double by Soto to make it 8-0 and a two-out RBI single by Kadin Jimenez to make it 9-0.
Beaver Dam (21-8) has now won eight straight games and by the end of today will be one of four teams still alive at the eight-team state tourney.
BEAVER DAM 9, JACKSON 1
Beaver Dam 003 111 4 — 9 14 0
Jackson 000 000 1 — 1 3 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): BD — Alex Soto (W, 7-3-1-4-1). Jack — Jack Rechlicz (L, 5-9-5-3-2), Ben Stern (0.2-1-4-3-0), n/a (0.2-3-0-1-0), Luke Haines (0.2-1-0-0-0).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): BD — Logan Thomas 3x5, Evan Sharkey 2x3, Carter Riesen 2x5, Ty Bunkoske 2x3. 2B: Alex Soto, Thomas, Kyle Wheeler-Wood. Jack — None. 2B: Josh Sina.
