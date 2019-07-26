MAUSTON – Waterford leadoff hitter David Braun could be heard telling his first base coach, “I didn’t think he had it in him.”
Braun was referring to Sean Schultz, a 6-foot-2, 223-pound left fielder who was pinch hitting for Jarid Stott with two outs in the top of the 10th inning Friday in the opening game at the Wisconsin American Legion Class AA state tournament being played at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston
On an 0-2 pitch, Schultz smacked one for a two-run triple that was enough for Post 285 to beat Beaver Dam Post 146 by the score of 6-5.
“That’s a tough spot,” Beaver Dam coach Mark Klawitter said. “The kid’s been sitting on the bench the whole day. Hats off to him. That’s not an easy thing to do to come in … and get a clutch hit like that.”
Beaver Dam (10-9) will now play either Ashwaubenon or Holmen — they're squaring off now — at 10 a.m. Saturday in a win-or-go-home game at the double-elimination tourney.
The mistake by Post 146 pitcher Adam Chase was the only consequential one he made in his 2⅔ innings of work, as he allowed only those two runs on five hits, a walk and one strikeout.
Chase also had two spectacular diving catches in right field — one in the third inning and one in the 10th.
“He had an incredible game, defensively,” Klawitter said.
Chase relieved starter Neil Braker in the seventh inning. Braker allowed three runs — two of them earned — while yielding six hits and one walk. He struck out five batters.
“Neil Braker pitched a hell of a game,” Klawitter said. “He really did. He battled all the way through. Then Adam Chase came in, in a tough spot, and he threw quite well. Honestly, I think he made one mistake to that left fielder.
"He just made one mistake and the kid got a big hit.”
With one out and a runner on second in the bottom of the 10th, Braker was the one who pelted an RBI double to left field to make it 6-5.
“You could tell he wasn’t a great left fielder and we burned him," Klawitter said of Schultz not being able to get to the ball of of Braker's bat.
Beaver Dam committed two errors in the seventh, which allowed Post 285 to tie the game at 3. The second one was by shortstop Wesley Biel when his throw to first was wide of the base, which allowed a runner at third to trot home.
“In hindsight, you would rather have him hold on to it,” Klawitter said. “I never fault guys when it’s an effort play. He’s just trying to make a play."
All in all, Klawitter said he was pleased with his team’s defense overall. In fact, Post 146 sat Waterford down in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings for nine consecutive outs.
“They put it in play consistently and put a little pressure on us, but defensively I’m not dissatisfied with the way we played at all," Klawitter said.
Post 146 put pressure on Post 285 throughout the game as well. Beaver Dam was down 4-3 with two outs and a runner on second in the ninth when Max Klawitter hit a two-bounce single to left.
However, Mark Klawitter — Max's dad — held up the runner at third.
“I just thought it was going to be way too close at home,” Mark said. “We ended up getting a passed ball after that (to tie it up), so we ended up scoring that run either way.”
Beaver Dam lost its lead one other time and that was in the third inning when Waterford took a 2-1 lead off a two-run single by Chris Collins.
But Beaver Dam quickly responded in the home half of the third when Bradon Franke smashed one over the left field wall for a two-run homer that gave Post 146 a 3-2 lead.
“That ball was just absolutely crushed — absolutely crushed,” Mark Klawitter said. “It’s probably the best swing he put on it in his high school career. I’m super proud of him.”
Franke hit the ball so hard that it was no longer perfectly round and thus discarded into the scrap heap.
“It had a flat spot in it,” Klawitter said, “so you know you hit it hard when it has a flat spot on it.”
