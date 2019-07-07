It was a rough 12-hour stretch for the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team over the weekend at the 47th Annual Ed Kardach Firecracker Classic hosted by Stevens Point Post 6.
After taking a 1-0 lead over Stevens Point in the top of the fourth inning Saturday night when Wesley Biel drew a one-out walk and later scored on a passed ball, Post 146 immediately relinquished the lead and fell behind by a run in the bottom half en route to a 4-2 loss to the host team at Bukolt Park.
That game ended a little before 11 p.m. and Beaver Dam was right back at the park for an 8:30 a.m. game Sunday only to have the same thing happen, going in front by a run in the top of the first before Wisconsin Rapids Post 9 answered with a five-spot in the bottom half on the way to a 13-1 victory in five innings.
Neil Braker led off against Wisconsin Rapids by drawing a walk and he moved up a station on Brandon LeBeau’s groundout before coming home on Broden Boschert’s RBI infield single, giving Beaver Dam a 1-0 lead.
But four straight singles by Post 9 in the bottom half produced a pair of runs. Josh Zwidee pounded an RBI double to make it 3-1 and Garrett Huber followed with an RBI single to make it 4-1.
Post 146 (4-7) finally got the first out of the inning when Braker struck out Jack Wenzel, but Gabe Zwicke followed with an RBI groundout to stretch the lead to 5-1 before Braker was able to get a lineout to stop the bleeding.
Boschert’s single was Beaver Dam’s only hit of the contest and Post 146 did not have a baserunner in the second, third or fourth before Bradon Franke led off the top of the fifth with a walk. Franke eventually ended up at third base, but Beaver Dam went down in order after his walk, ending the game due to the 10-run mercy rule.
In Saturday night’s contest, Beaver Dam fell behind 4-1 after initially taking the 1-0 lead in the fourth and couldn’t manage anything over the next two frames other than Eli Wilke’s leadoff walk in the fifth.
Post 146 did threaten in the seventh, though, with Franke leading off with a walk and Adam Chase reaching on an error after that to put runners at first and second with nobody out.
Ian Wendt-Utrie then reached on a one-out single to left to load the bases, but only Franke was able to score — on a two-out wild pitch — as Beaver Dam stranded runners at second and third to end the contest.
The two losses Saturday and Sunday followed a 5-1 win over Nekoosa Post 442 on Friday afternoon, but with a 1-2 record in pool play, Beaver Dam failed to advance to the bracket portion of the tournament.
Next up for Beaver Dam is a home game vs. Stoughton Post 59 on Wednesday night, followed by a road trip to Stoughton the next day.
A game at Waupun Post 210 is scheduled for Sunday.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS 13, BEAVER DAM 1</&hspag3>
Beaver Dam 100 00 — 1 1 0
Wis. Rapids 511 6x — 13 15 0
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): BD — Neil Braker (L, 1.1-8-6-0-1), Wesley Biel (1.1-1-1-3-0), Alex Schmidt (1.1-6-6-2-1). WR — Nathan Krommenahleer (W, 4-1-1-2-5), Josh Schwalbach (1-0-0-1-1).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): BD — None. WR — Caleb Krommenahleer 2x3, Nathan Krommenahleer 3x4, Donovan Brandl 3x3, Cody Bredl 2x3, Josh Zwidee 2x3, Gabe Zwicke 2x3. 2B: C. Krommenahleer, N. Krommenahleer, Brandl, Zwidee.
STEVENS POINT 4, BEAVER DAM 2</&hspag3>
Beaver Dam 000 100 1 — 2 3 3
Stevens Point 000 211 x — 4 6 3
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): BD — Brandon LeBeau (L, 4-4-3-5-3), Max Klawitter (1.2-2-0-0-1), Bradon Franke (0.1-0-0-0-0). SP — Nate Helms (W, 7-3-0-4-4).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): BD — None. SP — Brady Franz 2x3, Nate Helms 2x3. 2B: Helms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)