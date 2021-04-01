LEGION BASEBALL: Beaver Dam Post 146 to hold sign-ups Monday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 7

Spring is in the air, and that means that summer isn't far behind.

Which, of course, means that American Legion baseball is on the horizon.

The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 baseball program will hold sign-ups for the upcoming season next Monday and Wednesday, April 5 and 7, at the American Legion hall, 300 Beichl Ave.

Sign-ups will go from 5:30-7:30 p.m. both days.

The Post 146 varsity baseball team is slated to open the 2021 campaign on June 21 at home against Slinger.

Last season's legion season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, Beaver Dam, along with other communities in the area, was able to have a season that was put together independent of the American Legion.