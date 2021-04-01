 Skip to main content
LEGION BASEBALL: Beaver Dam Post 146 to hold sign-ups Monday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 7
LEGION BASEBALL: Beaver Dam Post 146 to hold sign-ups Monday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 7

Beaver Dam shortstop Bradon Franke throws to first for an out as second baseman Carter Marquardt looks on during the top of the fifth inning in Post 146's 4-3 loss to Oconomowoc Post 91 in an American Legion varsity baseball game at Beaver Dam High School in 2019. 

Spring is in the air, and that means that summer isn't far behind. 

Which, of course, means that American Legion baseball is on the horizon. 

The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 baseball program will hold sign-ups for the upcoming season next Monday and Wednesday, April 5 and 7, at the American Legion hall, 300 Beichl Ave.

Sign-ups will go from 5:30-7:30 p.m. both days.  

The Post 146 varsity baseball team is slated to open the 2021 campaign on June 21 at home against Slinger. 

Last season's legion season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, Beaver Dam, along with other communities in the area, was able to have a season that was put together independent of the American Legion. 

