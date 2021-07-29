LEGION BASEBALL: Beaver Dam riding hot hitting, good team chemistry to Class AA state tourney

Most recently that was the case in a 13-4 win over Lomira/Theresa in the regional championship on Sunday. That victory capped off a three-game tournament that saw Post 146 score 31 runs on 28 hits.

Beaver Dam will take on host Antigo on Friday night at 7 p.m., looking to continue its winning ways.

In addition to being productive at the plate one through nine in the order, another reason for Post 146’s success this summer has been having a good mix of older kids and up-and-comers.

Franke, a 2020 Beaver Dam High School, is back this summer because he’s still under the age cutoff. Then there’s Biel and Wicklund, both 2021 graduates. And the rest of the team is made up of players who will be back next spring and summer.

“He’s helped the group out tremendously just with his batting and pitching — to be able to come in and throw innings,” Klug said of Franke. “He can play infield, we’ve had him in the outfield — he’s just a utility player who has done an outstanding job.

“The biggest thing I love about him is his leadership on the field and even off the field. His demeanor — he’s a great leader. He does a lot of things on the field right and is a kid these guys can look up to and look to for advice. I really appreciate that leadership.”