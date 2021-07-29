LEGION BASEBALL: Beaver Dam riding hot hitting, good team chemistry to Class AA state tourney

Wesley Biel will be the All-Star representative for the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team two weeks from now at American Family Field in Milwaukee, and Logan Thomas is batting .423 on the summer.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as it turns out.
Post 146 is headed to the Class AA state tournament this weekend in Antigo because of its depth, not its star power.
“You can go up and down the line-up,” Post 146 coach Jeremy Klug said. “I don’t want to name just one or two guys — because it’s a team effort, and that’s how these guys have played this year.”
Case in point: Buoyed by Thomas as well as Biel, Nate Tisdale, Griff Wicklund, Alex Soto, Ben Scharfenberg and Bradon Franke, who are all batting .300 or better, Post 146 has a robust team batting average of .285.
The recipe for success has been one part focus and one part not being overwhelmed by pressure.
“They’re a determined group, but they enjoy having fun. The big thing is you have to know when to turn it on and when to have fun, and as of late I think they’ve been turning it on when they need to,” Klug said. “When we’ve needed clutch hits or big plays, they’ve been able to do that. The guys are hitting the ball up and down the line-up — hitting hit hard.”
Most recently that was the case in a 13-4 win over Lomira/Theresa in the regional championship on Sunday. That victory capped off a three-game tournament that saw Post 146 score 31 runs on 28 hits.
Beaver Dam will take on host Antigo on Friday night at 7 p.m., looking to continue its winning ways.
In addition to being productive at the plate one through nine in the order, another reason for Post 146’s success this summer has been having a good mix of older kids and up-and-comers.
Franke, a 2020 Beaver Dam High School, is back this summer because he’s still under the age cutoff. Then there’s Biel and Wicklund, both 2021 graduates. And the rest of the team is made up of players who will be back next spring and summer.
“He’s helped the group out tremendously just with his batting and pitching — to be able to come in and throw innings,” Klug said of Franke. “He can play infield, we’ve had him in the outfield — he’s just a utility player who has done an outstanding job.
“The biggest thing I love about him is his leadership on the field and even off the field. His demeanor — he’s a great leader. He does a lot of things on the field right and is a kid these guys can look up to and look to for advice. I really appreciate that leadership.”
Klug, who made a point to thank the Beaver Dam American Legion, team sponsor White Construction and program caretakers Jeff and Sue Eberle, said Franke’s ability to chew up some innings has been especially important this summer because Thomas is fighting through an injury and has been limited to only patrolling center field.
About the only thing Klug wishes might have gone a little differently is the schedule — the WIAA’s need to push the spring season out to the end of June in order to accommodate an alternate fall sports season earlier in the spring meant the legion season was a couple weeks shorter than usual.
“It would have been nice if we could have had a few extra games where kids who aren’t getting as much playing time could have got a little more playing time. But we fit 13 games into four weeks of ball — that’s a tight schedule,” he said. “You’re playing competitive each week and trying to get those wins.
“But everybody’s contributed and we’ve had good turnouts at practices. They just keep developing and getting better.”
Which last summer was a challenge because the legion season was cancelled due to the pandemic. There was still a grassroots league that formed but it wasn’t the same experience as playing for tournament championships and regional titles and the right to go to state.
Post 146 has done just that — punch a ticket to state — and Klug feels like things are clicking at just the right time.
“I think we’re a tough team to beat right now,” he said. “So I’m excited to head up to Antigo with this group of guys.”
