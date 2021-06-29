LEGION BASEBALL: Beaver Dam, Waupun get off to fast starts

Meanwhile, Post 210 is dealing at 4-0 this season.

Waupun began its summer on June 23 with a big 10-1 victory over Green Lake. Wyatt Paul had a two-run double with two outs in the sixth to make it 9-1, while Carson Bresser earlier ripped a two-run triple in the fourth to make it 6-0.

Noah Gerritson started on the mound, pitching 5⅔ innings with seven strikeouts and gave up two runs (one earned) off two hits and three walks.

Horicon gave Post 210 some trouble the following night as it took a 1-0 lead to start the first but Post 210 responded with two runs in the home half, three in the third and two in the fourth before Horicon could respond.

Both Cole Hicken and Evan Sauer had a pair of hits while Bresser paced Post 210 with a homer and a double, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Jaden White also had a pair of RBIs as well.

Hicken also pitched six innings with nine strikeouts while giving up three runs (two earned) off three hits and two walks.