LEGION BASEBALL: Beaver Dam, Waupun get off to fast starts

Since their prep baseball seasons have come to an end, members of the Waupun Post 210 and Beaver Dam Post 146 American Legion baseball teams have kept busy this summer.
They’re a combined 6-0 and don’t look to stop the momentum, however, rain has hindered Post 146 some.
According to the team's GameChanger account, Post 146 has canceled two games, and rescheduled another due to rain. Alas, Post 146 is 2-0 to start the season.
Post 146 began its season with a 15-5 rout of Allenton-Slinger on June 21 and followed it up a week later when it pulled away for a 6-2 win over Fort Atkinson on June 28.
In the most recent game against Fort Atkinson, Post 146 broke loose from a 1-1 tie game in the bottom of the fourth inning.
With two outs and runners on first and second, Wes Biel laced a go-ahead RBI single to left to go up 2-1. Alex Soto also scored off a throwing error and Logan Thomas tacked on an RBI single to right to make it 4-1. Brandon Franke had an RBI single a couple batters later to make it 5-1.
Soto rounded out the scoring in the fifth when he trotted home from third on a balk to make it 6-1.
After Tuesday’s game against Fond du Lac Springs was cancelled due to rain, Post 146 is scheduled to take on Laconia on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, Post 210 is dealing at 4-0 this season.
Waupun began its summer on June 23 with a big 10-1 victory over Green Lake. Wyatt Paul had a two-run double with two outs in the sixth to make it 9-1, while Carson Bresser earlier ripped a two-run triple in the fourth to make it 6-0.
Noah Gerritson started on the mound, pitching 5⅔ innings with seven strikeouts and gave up two runs (one earned) off two hits and three walks.
Horicon gave Post 210 some trouble the following night as it took a 1-0 lead to start the first but Post 210 responded with two runs in the home half, three in the third and two in the fourth before Horicon could respond.
Both Cole Hicken and Evan Sauer had a pair of hits while Bresser paced Post 210 with a homer and a double, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Jaden White also had a pair of RBIs as well.
Hicken also pitched six innings with nine strikeouts while giving up three runs (two earned) off three hits and two walks.
Brayden Sanders pitched the final inning for Post 210, but Horicon had his number a little bit. Horicon didn’t make any contact with the ball, but did start the inning with three walks. A run was scored during the at-bat of Dan Janiszewiski, who then reached on an error by Bresser that scored a couple more to make it 11-6.
Horicon’s Brody Thimm reached on a dropped third strike, and while Blake Peplinski was up to bat, Janiszewski scored on an error from third base to make it 11-7.
Bresser got the start on the mound against Laconia on June 27, steering Post 210 to a 3-0 shutout win. Bresser pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts and gave up three hits and three walks.
Paul, White and Trent Ferris all had doubles to help Post 210 take down Laconia.
Post 210 started the week out with an 8-3 victory over Mayville. Post 210 held a 3-2 advantage heading into the fourth inning where Gerritson hit a three-run bomb to left to extend the lead to 6-2 with two outs.
Mayville responded with a run to cut the deficit to 6-3 in the bottom half of the inning, but Post 210 added a couple more runs in the sixth to go up 8-3.
Gerritson went 1-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs while Paul was 2-for-3 with one RBI. White also had an RBI double to make it 3-2 in the second inning.
Post 210’s Tyler Fromolz pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts. He gave up six hits and walked two for three runs, two earned.
Post 210 will be back in action Wednesday at Randolph.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.