LEGION BASEBALL: Beaver Dam, Waupun suffer first-round losses at state

The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity team couldn’t finish off a late rally against Antigo and lost 7-4 during the first round of the Class AA tournament, in Antigo on Friday.

Beaver Dam moved on to play in an elimination game against River Falls tomorrow at 10 a.m.

The bats for Antigo (11-10) came out hot as Beaver Dam (11-6) allowed four runs across in the first inning. Post 146 responded with a pair of runs after it loaded the bases. Both Logan Thomas and Bradon Franke grounded out to bring in runs.

Antigo quickly raised the lead to 7-2 with a 3-spot in the second inning.

Defense for both teams picked up after that as no more runs scored until the bottom of the sixth inning.

With one out and runners on the corners, Griffin Wicklund’s single to right made it 7-3. After Ben Scharfenberg grounded out, Wicklund was on second and Franke was on third. Franke stole home to make it 7-4.

Beaver Dam’s Wes Biel, who went 3-for-3 at the plate, also started on the mound, but gave up six runs (five earned) off five hits and two walks. He struck out three batters before he was replaced by Franke with one out in the second.