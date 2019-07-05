Josh Lobner’s RBI single in the bottom of the third inning started the scoring Friday afternoon and gave Nekoosa Post 442 a one-run lead over Beaver Dam Post 146 in an American Legion baseball game in Stevens Point.
It also gave Post 146 a splash of cold water to the face, because Beaver Dam woke up in its next trip to the plate.
Bradon Franke’s one-out double to left on a full-count pitch sparked a three-run inning and Beaver Dam never looked back, winning 5-1 at Bukolt Park in its opening game of pool play at the 47th Annual Ed Kardach Firecracker Classic.
Wesley Biel followed Franke’s double with an RBI single to center to tie the score and Max Klawitter followed with a double to left to drive in Biel and make it 2-1.
Klawitter later scored on a passed ball to cap the scoring in the inning.
Beaver Dam (4-5) tacked on single runs in the fifth and sixth innings on a sacrifice fly by Broden Boschert — Alex Schmidt scored on that one after coming in as pinch runner for catcher Ian Wendt-Utrie, who reached via a free pass — and Adam Chase’s sac fly that plated Klawitter.
Neil Braker, who got the start for Post 146, faced the minimum over the first two innings thanks to a double play that ended the second. He was relieved after issuing a two-out walk with nobody on in the fourth in order to preserve his pitch count for the weekend, and Biel came on to work 3⅓ scoreless innings while allowing only one hit and walking none.
Biel and Klawitter both finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Beaver Dam will play Nekoosa again Saturday at 12:30 p.m., although that game is only scheduled because another team dropped out of the tournament on short notice and it won’t count in the pool play standings.
Post 146’s next pool play game is Saturday at 8:30 p.m. vs. Stevens Point.
