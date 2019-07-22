It wouldn’t have been the end of the world if the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team lost to Allenton Post 483 on Monday afternoon. After all, Beaver Dam had a loss to spare thanks to making it through the winner’s bracket of the double-elimination Class AA regional tournament.
Post 146 didn’t want it to get to that point, however.
And it didn’t.
But it sure did come close.
Post 483 jumped out to a six-run lead after two innings and was four outs away from forcing a decisive second game before an error kept the sixth inning alive and Beaver Dam was able to strike for three unearned runs to take the lead.
That rally eventually allowed Post 146 to win 8-7 on Bradon Franke’s eighth-inning RBI double to the left field corner, sending the program to its 26th regional championship and fourth in the last five years.
“We didn’t want to play two games today,” Beaver Dam coach Mark Klawitter said. “They’re pitching staff was depleted, but you never know — when you get into that second championship game, anything can happen. So we definitely wanted to win this game, absolutely.”
Even after falling behind big early, Beaver Dam (10-7) wasn’t in the mood to cut its losses and prepare for a second chance at advancing.
“I said to the guys, ‘We dug ourselves into this hole, we’re going to get out of it on our own,’” said Franke, who finished 3-for-4. “So I knew we had the mindset to come back — and we came all the way back.”
In order to orchestrate the comeback, though, Post 146 needed a stopper on the mound to hold Post 483 in check after its hot start.
Wesley Biel was the man for the job.
The righty, who will be a junior in the upcoming school year, was wildly effective in 5 2/3 innings of relief work, allowing only one run — that coming in the seventh to tie the game at 7 — on five hits and five walks to go along with seven strikeouts.
“They usually use me as a closer so I’m not used to those long innings,” he said. “But they put me in because they know I can get the outs.”
His weapon of choice Monday?
“I tried to jam them with my two-seamer, which would most likely be a groundball or a swing and a miss,” he said of a pitch that starts over the middle of the plate then runs in on the hands against righties. “They would hit my curveball so I didn’t throw that as much — I just stuck to that two-seamer.”
Biel came on with two outs in the second and did allow two inherited runners to score on a single, but he was able to get a strikeout in the next at-bat to strand the bases loaded.
He also loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth and with two outs in the sixth, but he got a fielder’s choice groundout, a fly out and a strikeout to extinguish the first fire and a lineout to put out the second fire.
Meantime, Beaver Dam’s bats were busy climbing back into the game.
Boschert’s RBI fielder’s choice groundout and Biel’s sacrifice fly plated two runs in the third to make it 6-2, and then Brandon LeBeau drew Post 146’s fourth walk of the fourth inning to plate one more and make it 6-3.
In the fifth, Eli Wilke’s sac fly put one more on the board to make it 6-4 and then the floodgates opened in the sixth after Post 483’s two-out error kept the inning alive.
It was Boschert who reached on the miscue and he came home to score on Max Klawitter’s RBI single back up the middle to make it 6-5 — and that’s when Mark Klawitter knew things were really snowballing in his squad’s favor.
“I was like, ‘Here we go,’’ Mark said.
And sure enough he was right. Franke followed with a single to load the bases and then Adam Chase legged out an RBI infield single to tie things up before Max Klawitter raced home on an error on the same play.
But Beaver Dam would be forced to score one more run after Nathan Montag delivered a two-out RBI single to left to tie things up in the seventh.
It looked as though Post 146 might get that run in the bottom half, but after Ian Wendt-Utrie reached on an error before moving up 90 feet on a passed ball and tagging up to take third, LeBeau lined into a 1-5 double play to end the threat.
Biel then issued a leadoff walk to start the eight before striking out a batter to get the first out and then exiting because he hit the mandated 105-pitch limit.
But Chase had little trouble getting Post 146 back up to bat, inducing a 6-3 double play on the second pitch he threw in relief.
“Wesley was only at 60-some pitches in the sixth inning and I was like, ‘He’s just going to cruise to the end,’” Mark Klawitter said. “I didn’t think we would have to bring another pitcher in, but I’m proud of Adam to be able to come out of right field and just throw strikes immediately. That’s just an incredible performance by him.”
And it was one that would get him credited with the win after Boschert led off the bottom half of the frame with a single, moved to second on Biel’s single and scored on Franke’s two-out smash to left.
Beaver Dam surely would have preferred not to have dug such a big hole out of the chutes, but in the end, it was needing such a big comeback to advance to this coming weekend’s state tournament in Mauston that made the victory all the more thrilling.
“It’s definitely the highlight of my coaching career — absolutely, no doubt about it,” said Mark, who has been coaching this class of seniors — his son Max just graduated — for the last 13 years.
As far as Mark’s playing days go, well he has some stories of his own to tell from then as well having been on the 1982 Beaver Dam legion team that started the run of 26 regional titles.
That team won state and so did the 1984 team that Mark played on — and wanting this year’s team to have the same experience was top of mind prior to first pitch.
“I mean, at my 35-year class reunion we were still talking about it,” said Mark, whose assistant, Brad Franke, also made it to state in his legion playing days. “It’s very difficult to make it to a state tournament and I’m super proud of them.
“It’ll be a memory that will last a lifetime for them.”
BEAVER DAM 8, ALLENTON 7 (8 INNINGS)
Allenton 150 000 10 — 7 10 3
Beaver Dam 002 113 01 — 8 10 0
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Allen — Conner Goodwin (4.1-4-4-8-4), Nathan Montag (L, 3-6-1-0-2). BD — Brandon LeBeau (1+-4-3-1-0), Bradon Franke (0.2-1-3-3-0), Wesley Biel (5.2-5-1-5-7), Adam Chase (W, 0.2-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Allen — Conner Goodwin 2x2, Nolan Fehrman 2x3. 2B: Goodwin, Logan Gromacki. BD — Broden Boschert 2x5, Wesley Biel 2x4, Max Klawitter 2x4, Bradon Franke 3x4. 2B: Franke, Klawitter.
