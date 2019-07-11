Neil Braker started off the game with a single and opened the floodgates as the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team overwhelmed Stoughton Post 59 early and never looked back.
Braker’s single sparked a five-run frame and Beaver Dam tacked on four insurance runs in the fourth through sixth innings, winning 9-3 on Thursday night at Norse Park in Stoughton to make it two victories in as many days over Post 59.
Broden Boschert reached on a one-out error that allowed Braker to score the first run of the inning and that was followed by an RBI double by Wesley Biel, an RBI single by Max Klawitter, another run scoring on an error and an RBI single by Carter Marquardt that capped things off.
Brandon LeBeau’s RBI single in the fourth gave Beaver Dam a 6-2 lead and Marquardt and Adam Schmidt both had an RBI in the fifth — Marquardt drove in a run with a single and Schmidt by drawing a walk — to make it 8-2.
Drew Pawicz’s RBI single in the sixth punctuated the scoring for Beaver Dam, which is now 6-7 on the summer.
Klawitter, one of five Beaver Dam batters to record two or more hits on the evening, allowed all three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight in 6⅓ innings of work.
Beaver Dam will wrap up regular season play Monday at Fort Atkinson Post 166 before hosting the regional tournament next weekend. Post 146 opens regionals against Stoughton on July 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)