LEGION BASEBALL: Big first inning propels Beaver Dam past Hartford, 6-2

“Griff has been making a lot of plays all year like that,” Klug said. “Anytime you go down and you get a big play to get the guys excited coming into the dugout, we came out and put up five runs right away in the first. That was huge tonight.”

Post 146 used that momentum when they went up to bat. Soto led off with a single up the middle before back-to-back RBI doubles to deep center by Evan Sharkey and Franke to take a 2-1 lead with no outs.

“That was a huge (defensive) play and these guys feed off that energy,” Klug said. “Everybody is excited and when you get the bats going like they did, it carries into future innings.”

Franke eventually scored on a wild pitch three batters later for a 3-1 lead before Wicklund walked to load the bases with no outs.

Tisdale then reached on an error by Weston at shortstop that brought in two runs to put Beaver Dam up 5-1. Tisdale pitched four innings with six strikeouts and gave up one run off one hit and four walks.

“Nate came in and threw really well,” Klug said. “He didn’t have his breaking ball working in the first few innings. We talked about a few things and made a couple corrections. Once he got that breaking ball going, he was really able to keep them off balance.”