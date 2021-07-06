LEGION BASEBALL: Big first inning propels Beaver Dam past Hartford, 6-2

The Beaver Dam Post 146 American Legion varsity baseball team didn’t start out the way it wanted to in Tuesday’s game against Hartford.
Post 146 gave up a quick run in the top of the first inning and found itself in a quick hole.
It didn’t stay that way for long.
After the early tally, Post 146 responded with fun runs in the bottom half of the opening frame, propelling to a 6-2 win at Beaver Dam High School.
“Hartford played well, but the big first inning for us proved to be the difference in the game,” Beaver Dam coach Jeremy Klug said. “That was great for us to come out in the first inning. It seems like lately, it’s taken us two or three innings to get going and then we start going.”
Beaver Dam pitcher Nate Tisdale started slow, giving up a double to center by Hartford’s Nick Weston. With Nick Janicki up to bat, Weston safely stole third before racing home after third baseman Bradon Franke missed the throw from catcher Alex Soto for a 1-0 lead with no outs.
Tisdale gave up back-to-back walks before Beaver Dam first baseman Griff Wicklund snagged a lineout by Hartford’s Max Teschner and quickly tagged out base runner Noah Lopez trying to get back on first base for a double play. Tisdale then got out of the inning by striking out JJ Walters.
“Griff has been making a lot of plays all year like that,” Klug said. “Anytime you go down and you get a big play to get the guys excited coming into the dugout, we came out and put up five runs right away in the first. That was huge tonight.”
Post 146 used that momentum when they went up to bat. Soto led off with a single up the middle before back-to-back RBI doubles to deep center by Evan Sharkey and Franke to take a 2-1 lead with no outs.
“That was a huge (defensive) play and these guys feed off that energy,” Klug said. “Everybody is excited and when you get the bats going like they did, it carries into future innings.”
Franke eventually scored on a wild pitch three batters later for a 3-1 lead before Wicklund walked to load the bases with no outs.
Tisdale then reached on an error by Weston at shortstop that brought in two runs to put Beaver Dam up 5-1. Tisdale pitched four innings with six strikeouts and gave up one run off one hit and four walks.
“Nate came in and threw really well,” Klug said. “He didn’t have his breaking ball working in the first few innings. We talked about a few things and made a couple corrections. Once he got that breaking ball going, he was really able to keep them off balance.”
Sharkey, Franke and Logan Thomas each had a pair of hits for Beaver Dam.
“It’s great to see,” Klug said of the contagious hitting.
Beaver Dam extended the lead to 6-1 in the fourth when Thomas reached on an error by first baseman Dilan Breuer that allowed Thomas to score from first.
Beaver Dam’s Wes Biel relieved Tisdale to start the fifth inning and shut the door on Hartford, striking out three while allowing two hits and a walk in three innings of work. The one run he allowed happened in the sixth when Hartford had runners on the corners. Biel attempted to pick the runner off at third, but the throw was wide allowing the runner to trot home and cut the deficit to 6-2.
In the last inning Hartford threatened to put one final rally together when it loaded the bases with one out. However RJ Pouzar was caught in a pickle for the second out and Biel got Beuer to ground out to third to close things out.
“I went out to the mound and calmed everybody down (with the bases loaded),” Klug said. “I think we knew we were in a good place. Wes knew he just had to settle in and throw some strikes. … We finished it off.”
BEAVER DAM 6, HARTFORD 2
Hartford 100 001 0 — 2 3 2
Beaver Dam 500 100 x — 6 7 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-k): H — Max Teschner (L 0-4-5-1-0), Braden O’Morrow (3-0-0-3-4), Nick Weston (1-3-0-0-2), Brayden Berg (1-0-0-0-2), RJ Pouzar (1-0-0-1-0). BD — Nate Tisdale (4-1-0-5-6), Wes Biel (3-2-0-1-3).