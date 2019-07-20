For a while, it looked like the white-hot run that the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 junior varsity baseball team was riding was doomed.
Post 146 trailed Onalaska Post 336 by four runs headed into the bottom of the seventh inning Friday morning in both teams’ opener at the Class-AA 16-and-under state tournament being played this weekend at Manitowoc Municipal Baseball Field.
Then a rally happened.
Ty Bunkoske, Owen Doyle and Kyle Wheeler-Wood drew back-to-back-to-back one-out walks to load the bases and then leadoff man Logan Thomas hit a two-run double to close the gap to two, sparking a five-run frame that produced a 6-5 walkoff victory and the the team's seventh straight victory.
Wheeler-Wood and Thomas both scored when Evan Sharkey reached on an error, tying the game at 5. And then Sharkey scored when Alex Soto reached on an error in what likely would have been an RBI groundout or fielder’s choice anyway, providing the joyous finish for Post 146.
Griff Wicklund’s RBI groundout in the fourth for Beaver Dam tied the score at 1 before Post 336 scored three in the next half inning to go in front 4-1 and then tacked on a run in the sixth to make it 5-1.
Thomas went 4-plus innings, scattering five hits and a walk while striking out one. He was charged with two runs in the no-decision.
Later, Carter Riesen came on in relief to get the final five outs for Beaver Dam, keeping the deficit at four to end up getting credited with the win. He walked one and didn’t allow a hit.
Beaver Dam, which didn’t commit an error Friday, is scheduled to play Jackson Post 486 at 4 p.m. this afternoon in the second round of winner’s bracket action, although stormy weather is in the area and that game could be delayed or postponed.
BEAVER DAM 6, ONALASKA 5
Onalaska 010 031 0 — 5 6 4
Beaver Dam 000 100 5 — 6 6 0
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Ona — Ben Faas (5-5-1-0-1), Maddox Hoff (1.1-1-3-6-0). BD — Logan Thomas (4+-5-2-1-1), Evan Sharkey (0.1-0-2-2-0), Ty Bunkoske (1-1-1-3-0), Carter Riesen (1.2-0-0-1-1).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Ona — Evan Gamoke 2x3, Bruce Hoeft 2x3. BD — Logan Thomas 2x4. 2B: Ben Scharfenberg, Thomas.
