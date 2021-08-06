LEGION BASEBALL: Bresser shines on mound in last turn of career to lead Waupun to win at Central Plains tourney

Braydon Sanders and Jaden White drew back-to-back walks to open the bottom of the second and then Wyatt Paul laid down a perfectly executed bunt up the third base line, turning what was a sacrifice attempt into an infield single and loading the bases with nobody out.

“That was crucial. That put a lot of pressure on them,” Waupun coach Derrick Standke said. “That side was open for a bunt. I thought if he could get it down that way it was definitely going to be a hit. Ultimately it was a sacrifice — we would have taken runners at second and third with one out. But it was just great placement.”

Sanders then scored what would end up being the game-winning run when Evan Sauer reached on an error.

White followed him home during the next at-bat, scoring on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. And Fromolz’s sacrifice fly would cap the big inning for Post 210, plating Paul to make it 3-0.

Wiese’s RBI single in the fourth made it 4-0 and Cole Hicken would lead off the bottom of the fifth with a double to deep right center before coming home on Bresser’s RBI single that made it 5-0.