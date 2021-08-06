LEGION BASEBALL: Bresser shines on mound in last turn of career to lead Waupun to win at Central Plains tourney

WAUPUN — Win or lose, Friday night would be the last time Carson Bresser took the mound for the Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team.
The right-hander made sure it was memorable.
“I couldn’t have lived with myself if it wasn’t,” he said.
Bresser tossed a two-hitter, coming up just short of a complete-game because his last pitch — strike three swinging for his seventh K of the contest — was his 108th, putting him at the limit allowed by American Legion rules.
He issued five walks but no damage came of them and after he was forced to exit, Conrad Davis came on to get a strikeout for the final out, giving Waupun a 9-0 victory over Valley City (N.D.) Post 60 to cap off the opening day of play at the Division II Central Plains Tournament at Gus Thompson Field.
“It feels good to go out like that,” said Bresser, who also was 1-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate. “I love these boys. I don’t know if I’ll ever get this bond back, so it’s heartbreaking. But I wouldn’t have picked a better group of guys to do it with.”
Waupun threatened in the first but ultimately came up empty after an out was made at home with Tyler Fromolz trying to score from second on a wild pitch.
Post 210 didn’t suffer the same fate an inning later.
Braydon Sanders and Jaden White drew back-to-back walks to open the bottom of the second and then Wyatt Paul laid down a perfectly executed bunt up the third base line, turning what was a sacrifice attempt into an infield single and loading the bases with nobody out.
“That was crucial. That put a lot of pressure on them,” Waupun coach Derrick Standke said. “That side was open for a bunt. I thought if he could get it down that way it was definitely going to be a hit. Ultimately it was a sacrifice — we would have taken runners at second and third with one out. But it was just great placement.”
Sanders then scored what would end up being the game-winning run when Evan Sauer reached on an error.
White followed him home during the next at-bat, scoring on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. And Fromolz’s sacrifice fly would cap the big inning for Post 210, plating Paul to make it 3-0.
Wiese’s RBI single in the fourth made it 4-0 and Cole Hicken would lead off the bottom of the fifth with a double to deep right center before coming home on Bresser’s RBI single that made it 5-0.
Waupun did threaten to blow the game wide open in the fifth, loading the bases with nobody out after Bresser’s RBI single. But White bounced into a double play — a run scored on the twin killing to make it 6-0 — and Paul struck out, quickly ending the rally.
Lucas Meyer’s two-run double capped off a three-run sixth for Post 210, punctuating the big night at the plate.
But the offensive fireworks weren’t all that necessary with the way Bresser pitched.
“Even when he fell behind in the count 2-0, a lot of guys are sitting on a fastball and he was able to throw that breaking ball any count that he wanted,” Standke said. “So just making the hitter feel uncomfortable and not really sure of what’s coming, I think that was his key tonight.”
It was a quick turnaround for Bresser and Waupun after Tuesday’s 12-10 loss to Viroqua Post 138 in the finals of the Class A state tournament in Denmark, but Post 210 was ready to go.
“The guys came out hungry,” Standke said. “It’s nice to host the tournament here and have a good crowd. The guys were fired up.”
They were productive, too. Thirteen different players had plate appearances and 11 of them reached base, leading to 11 hits in all.
“Guys contributed all over,” Standke said, “so it’s not just the top of the order.
“If we can keep getting that kind of contribution from everyone I think we’ll be in a good spot at the end of the weekend.”
