With Caden Bronhorst on the mound, the Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team didn’t need to put many runs up on the scoreboard.
One was enough.
Keegan Hartgerink punched a one-out single to center field in the fourth, then Ian VanWyk came on as a pinch runner and later touched home on a passed ball, providing the game-winner in what ended up being a 4-0 win for Post 210 over Horicon Post 157 on Monday night at Discher Park in Horicon.
Bronkhorst went the distance, allowing only two hits and two walks while striking out five in the victory. He allowed just two baserunners to reach scoring position — both only got as far as second — and induced a pair of double plays.
Waupun (13-1), which is ranked third in the state in the Single-A division, tacked on three insurance runs in the seventh thanks to a rally that was sparked by Jaden White and Jarrett Buchholz, who led off the frame with a walk and a single.
White was retired on a fielder’s choice, but Buchholz scored on Reece Homan’s RBI groundout to make it 2-0.
Baron Buchholz, who reached on the fielder’s choice that retired White, then scored on Hartgerink’s RBI double to left to make it 3-0 and VanWyk scored when Bronkhorst reached on an error to make it 4-0, capping the scoring.
Next up for Waupun is a game at Rosendale-Brandon Post 378 at 6 p.m. today.
WAUPUN 4, HORICON 0
Waupun 000 100 3 — 4 5 0
Horicon 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Waup — Caden Bronkhorst (W, 7-2-0-2-5). Hori — Collin Grudzinksi (L, 6.2-5-3-5-4), Maxx Livingston (0.1-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Waup — Keegan Hartgerink 2x3. 2B: Hartgerink. Hori — None.
