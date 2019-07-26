There’s a lot of work to be done yet in order for the Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team to repeat as Wisconsin Class A state champions — but things are off to a good start, at least.
Cole Hicken twirled 5⅔ innings of one hit ball, Baron Buchholz, Keegan Hartgerink and Caleb Sauer all recorded multiple hits and Post 210 took care of business Friday at Veterans Memorial Field, winning its opening game of this year’s state tourney 4-1 over Arcadia Post 17.
Waupun’s (22-2) Caleb Sauer reached on a single in the bottom of the second inning then made it to third with only one out but Post 210 couldn’t bring him in and the game was scoreless through two innings.
That changed in the bottom of the third, however, when Baron Buchholz lined a two-out double to center field before he scored on Reece Homan’s RBI single and Homan scored on a balk, making it 2-0.
Arcadia (13-10) cut Post 210’s lead to 2-1 on a sacrifice fly in the next half inning but a sac fly by Buchholz in the fifth made it 3-1 and Caden Bronkhorst’s RBI double in the sixth made it 4-1.
It wouldn’t be a cakewalk for Waupun after that, however, as Arcadia loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh as it threatened to send Post 210 to the losers bracket of the double-elimination tourney.
But relief pitcher Caden Bronkhorst, who came on with two outs in the sixth, was able to mow down the Nos. 9, 1 and 2 hitters in the Post 17 line-up on a strikeout, a flyout and another strikeout.
Post 210 will play either Waupaca Post 161 or Prairie du Chien Post 68 — they’re playing now — tomorrow in the second round of winners bracket action.
The tournament goes through Tuesday, with the champion needing to win five games in order to advance to the Central Plains Division II American Legion tournament that Waupun is playing host to from Aug. 7-11 at Gus Thompson Field.
WAUPUN 4, ARCADIA 1
Arcadia 000 100 0 — 1 4 1
Waupun 002 011 x — 4 8 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Arc — Nathan Breska (L, 6-8-3-0-4). Waup — Cole Hicken (W, 5.2-1-0-3-4), Caden Bronkhorst (1.1-3-0-0-3).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Arc — None. 2B: Nathan Breska. Waup — Baron Buchholz 2x2, Keegan Hartgerink 2x3, Caleb Sauer 2x3. 2B: Caden Bronkhorst, Buchholz, Hartgerink.
