LEGION BASEBALL: Defensive mistakes spell doom in Waupun's 5-4 loss to LeSueuer-Henderson (Minn.) in extras

WAUPUN — The third day of the 2021 Central Plains American Legion Tournament started well for Waupun Post 210.
But then a couple things happened on defense that favored LeSueuer-Henderson (Minn.) Post 74&55 in a game that turned into a 5-4 loss for Post 210.
“They got hot in the seventh and that’s why you play 21 (outs),” Waupun coach Derrick Standke said.
Waupun took a 4-0 lead into the seventh inning, but shortstop Brayden Sanders bobbled a grounder off the bat of L-H’s Jake Stolley to allow him to lead off the first with an infield single. After Talen Schwandt singled to put runners at first and second, Waupun pitcher Austin Wiese got Landen Fahey to fly out to right field for the first out. Then an RBI single to right by Logan Feeney and an RBI double cut the deficit to 4-2 with runners on second and third.
L-H’s Nathan Gregerson drove those two runners in to tie the game at 4 when he singled to left, but he was tagged out trying to advance to second base. Then Ben Miller grounded out to end the top half of the seventh.
“We haven’t blown four-run leads in the seventh inning,” Standke said. “They’re a good team. We’re all good teams and that’s why we’re here. You knew they were going to battle. They kept themselves in it all game.”
Post 74&55 sat Post 210 down in order in the bottom of the seventh, then used that momentum in the eighth. After Ethan Hathaway struck out, David Gupton walked and was brought home when Jake Stolley’s RBI single down the first-base line gave Post 74&55 a 5-4 lead.
Waupun’s Cole Hicken led off the bottom of the eighth with a single to left and advanced on a Stolley throwing error. Noah Gerritson flew out to right for the first out, then Sanders lined out to Gregerson, who was playing shortstop and stepped on second for a game-ending double play.
Sam Gupton pitched the first five innings for Post 74&55, striking out one while giving up four earned runs on seven hits and one walk. David Gupton pitched the final three innings, allowing two hits while striking out a batter.
“They didn’t throw anything special,” Standke said. “We just took some bad approaches — lazy fly balls and they made a double play there at the end. If we didn’t have a runner in scoring position, that fielder is probably not in the position where he caught it. That’s just the way baseball works.”
Gregerson went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs on the day.
Meanwhile, Gerritson and Wyatt Paul led Post 210 with a couple of hits apiece. Waupun’s Austin Wiese started a string of RBI hits in the fifth inning, a stretch that included a single by Tyler Fromolz and a double by Jaden White to put Post 210 up 3-0 with one out. White later stole third base and advanced to home on a throwing error that gave Waupun a 4-0 lead.
“The bottom of the order started it, but that’s one inning,” Standke said. “That’s the only inning we scored in and you can’t really do that when you get to this level. You need to score every inning or multiple innings. ... We had some good at-bats (in the fifth). We struggled to get good at-bats. We hit a lot of lazy balls in the first time through the order. That’s why we didn’t have any runs through the fourth.”
Wiese started on the mound for Post 210. He pitched 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks. Gerritson relieved Wiese in the sixth inning, pitching the rest of the way and giving up one earned run on two hits and one walk.
“I thought Austin pitched well,” Standke said. “LeSueuer hit some routine balls that I thought we made routine plays on and made the outs, but we’ve got to do that all game and we can’t walk guys. That’s obviously the turning point of today’s game.”
Post 210 ends day with loss to Kaukauna
Waupun started Sunday evening’s game against Kaukauna Post 41 with three runs in the top of the first and held onto a 4-1 lead through five innings.
However, Sanders, who started at pitcher in the night cap, gave up four walks, a single and hit a batter to allow Post 41 to tie the game at 4-4 with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Kaukauna would go on to score four more runs in the sixth to beat Waupun 8-4, giving Post 210 its second loss of the day.
Sanders had eight strikeouts in five innings, giving up seven runs, including six earned, on four hits and four walks.
Gerritson had a two-run single to center to put Waupun up 2-0 and, two batters later, Paul’s sacrifice fly to right brought in another run to make it 3-0 with one out.
Hicken would later make it 4-1 with two outs in the third with an RBI double to left.
Gerritson went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Waupun.
LESUEUER-HENDERSON (MINN.) 5,
WAUPUN 4 (8 INNINGS)
LeSueuer-Henderson 000 000 41 - 5 7 2
Waupun 000 040 00 - 4 9 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-k): L-H – Sam Gupton (5-7-4-1-1), David Gupton (W, 3-2-0-0-1). W – Austin Wiese (6.1-5-3-4-7), Noah Gerritson (L, 1.2-2-1-1-2).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): L-H – Nathan Gregerson 2x3. W – Noah Gerritson 2x4, Wyatt Paul 2x3. 2B: L-H – Sam Gupton. W – Tyler Fromolz, Wyatt Paul.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.