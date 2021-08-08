LEGION BASEBALL: Defensive mistakes spell doom in Waupun's 5-4 loss to LeSueuer-Henderson (Minn.) in extras

Waupun’s Cole Hicken led off the bottom of the eighth with a single to left and advanced on a Stolley throwing error. Noah Gerritson flew out to right for the first out, then Sanders lined out to Gregerson, who was playing shortstop and stepped on second for a game-ending double play.

Sam Gupton pitched the first five innings for Post 74&55, striking out one while giving up four earned runs on seven hits and one walk. David Gupton pitched the final three innings, allowing two hits while striking out a batter.

“They didn’t throw anything special,” Standke said. “We just took some bad approaches — lazy fly balls and they made a double play there at the end. If we didn’t have a runner in scoring position, that fielder is probably not in the position where he caught it. That’s just the way baseball works.”

Gregerson went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs on the day.

Meanwhile, Gerritson and Wyatt Paul led Post 210 with a couple of hits apiece. Waupun’s Austin Wiese started a string of RBI hits in the fifth inning, a stretch that included a single by Tyler Fromolz and a double by Jaden White to put Post 210 up 3-0 with one out. White later stole third base and advanced to home on a throwing error that gave Waupun a 4-0 lead.