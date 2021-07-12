LEGION BASEBALL: Ferris' walk-off single lifts Waupun past Beaver Dam, 6-5, in extras

WAUPUN — Trent Ferris hadn’t been hitting the ball all that well in Waupun Post 210’s American Legion varsity baseball game against Beaver Dam Post 146 Monday night.
The four-year player for Post 210 was 0-for-2 at the plate with two strikeouts and was hit by a pitch leading into the bottom of the eighth inning with one out and runners on first and second.
It didn’t matter as Ferris choked up on an 0-1 pitch and lined it past Post 146 third baseman Owen Doyle into left field, allowing Evan Sauer to trot all the way home from second base to help the Wild Turkeys beat Post 146, 6-5, in eight innings.
“It was a huge hit,” Ferris said. “I watched it a little bit and it bounced right out of his glove. It was a huge hit and I wasn’t batting the best tonight, so that really helped my confidence.
“I’m calm, but I’m super excited inside. It’s one of my biggest hits in my baseball career.”
Waupun coach Derrick Standke was happy his team never quit.
“They just hung with it,” he said. “It wasn’t a clean game from either standpoint. It’s good competition against a bigger school.”
The outcome wouldn’t have happened had it not been for Noah Gerritson’s RBI double to deep center with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 5.
“I’m honestly surprised they pitched to him with first open,” Standke said. “We didn’t have (Carson) Bresser, so we’re down an all-state kid. That’s a big clog out of your lineup, but that’s a clutch hit by him. He smoked it.”
Waupun ended the game with five unanswered runs. It began in the bottom of the fifth when Post 210 put up three runs in response to Post 146’s three in the top half of the frame.
“It probably wasn’t the best game we’ve played all year,” Beaver Dam coach Jeremy Klug said. “We got out to a 2-0 lead and got some guys on base. We moved some guys around and then slowed down a little bit.”
Beaver Dam had multiple opportunities to score, leaving 10 batters on base and committed three errors.
“Waupun’s a great team and they have a great program,” Klug said. “We knew coming in we’d be facing great competition and we knew that they were undefeated. … We came in and we wanted to be prepared. Leaving 10 guys on base and having three errors, give credit to them, they got the job done tonight.”
Beaver Dam’s Logan Thomas gave Beaver Dam the initial 2-0 lead in the first inning when his double to center brought in two runs.
Standke wasn’t pleased of his defense’s performance in the first inning as they allowed runners to reach on an error and a hit by pitch. However, they responded well.
“It was an error and a hit batter was how they got on, and it was a throwing error at that, too,” Standke said. “It wasn’t even a fielding error, so it’s something we’ve got to work on – just not giving up free bases. We did a little bit of a better job at the night went on.”
Waupun’s Brayden Sanders had an RBI single in the second to cut the deficit to 2-1. Sanders went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Klug said the rain that began during the fifth probably played a factor in the reason why Beaver Dam lost the game.
“The rain came and that’s tough on both teams,” Klug said. “It was tough conditions out here, but we left 10 guys on base tonight and that hurts, and we had three errors.”
Ferris was happy to get the win in the fashion his team did it.
“It feels amazing, honestly,” he said. “We battled as a team. We struggled with hitting, but we came back in the end and it feels really good.”
WAUPUN 6, BEAVER DAM 5 (8 INNINGS)
Beaver Dam 200 030 00—5 5 3
Waupun 010 030 11—6 6 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-k): BD – Wes Biel (3-1-0-1-3), Evan Sharkey (1.1-2-3-1-0), Nate Tisdale (L, 2.2-2-2-3-4), Bradon Franke (0.1-1-0-1-1). W – Austin Wiese (4-2-3-5-6), Tyler Fromolz (3-3-0-1-4), Noah Gerritson (W, 1-0-0-1-2).
Leading hitters (two or more): BD – Logan Thomas 2x3. W – Brayden Sanders 2x4. 2B: BD – Logan Thomas. W – Noah Gerritson. RBIs: BD – Logan Thomas 2, Nate Tisdale, Owen Doyle, Ben Scharfenberg. W – Noah Gerritson 2, Cole Hicken, Brayden Sanders, Trent Ferris.
