LEGION BASEBALL: Ferris' walk-off single lifts Waupun past Beaver Dam, 6-5, in extras

“I’m honestly surprised they pitched to him with first open,” Standke said. “We didn’t have (Carson) Bresser, so we’re down an all-state kid. That’s a big clog out of your lineup, but that’s a clutch hit by him. He smoked it.”

Waupun ended the game with five unanswered runs. It began in the bottom of the fifth when Post 210 put up three runs in response to Post 146’s three in the top half of the frame.

“It probably wasn’t the best game we’ve played all year,” Beaver Dam coach Jeremy Klug said. “We got out to a 2-0 lead and got some guys on base. We moved some guys around and then slowed down a little bit.”

Beaver Dam had multiple opportunities to score, leaving 10 batters on base and committed three errors.

“Waupun’s a great team and they have a great program,” Klug said. “We knew coming in we’d be facing great competition and we knew that they were undefeated. … We came in and we wanted to be prepared. Leaving 10 guys on base and having three errors, give credit to them, they got the job done tonight.”

Beaver Dam’s Logan Thomas gave Beaver Dam the initial 2-0 lead in the first inning when his double to center brought in two runs.