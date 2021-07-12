LEGION BASEBALL: Hits finally come for Horicon in 8-0 victory over Fox Lake/Randolph

RANDOLPH — Three up, three down in the top of the first inning. The same thing again in the top of the second.
For the Horicon American Legion Post 157 varsity baseball team, it was starting to feel like a lot of games have felt lately.
Déjà vu.
“We have struggled all season to hit the ball. We’ve been trying to figure things out,” Post 157 coach Brian Thimm said.
Then came a bit of a momentum swing. Left fielder Gavin Hearley fired a strike to home plate to cut down a runner trying to score on a sacrifice fly to end the second inning, and with one out in the top of the third the Post 157 bats came alive.
Anthony Oechsner blooped a single into center field and later came home on leadoff batter Gavin Thimm’s sac fly to right, scoring the game’s first run.
And by the time all was said and done, Horicon had 10 hits and an 8-0 victory over Fox Lake/Randolph Post 521 on Monday night at Randolph High School.
“Couple little duck snorts finally fall and then all of a sudden hitting’s contagious. They feed off of each other,” Brian Thimm said.
It didn’t happen all at once, though.
Horicon clung to that 1-0 lead through four innings and held a tenuous 2-0 lead headed to the bottom of the fifth following Hearley’s two-out RBI bloop single to right just over the second baseman’s glove.
The RBI single by Hearly was only Horicon’s fourth hit of the game and at that point Fox Lake/Randolph was only a small rally away from making things interesting.
But Post 521 went down in order in the bottom of the fifth and another two-out bloop single, this one by Alex Eggleston, in the top of the sixth plated three runs — two of them credited as RBIs and another that came home on a relay throw to second base — to make it 5-0.
Horicon would add three more in the top of the seventh, the highlight of that big frame being Daniel Janiszewski’s two-run triple to the wall in center field, to turn the game into a blowout.
Until those last two big innings for Post 157, though, Post 521 had a chance.
It had that chance thanks in part to some good defense, with catcher Jaeden Regnerus ending the top of the third by gunning a strike to second base to catch Hearley attempting to steal.
Fox Lake/Randolph also threw a runner out at the plate on a fielder’s choice in the fifth prior to Hearley’s RBI single that made it 2-0.
But in the end Post 521 simply couldn’t muster enough at the plate to hang with Horicon.
Fox Lake/Randolph had runners at second and third with one out in the bottom of the second but had that threat snuffed out on the 7-2 double play. And then in the third a one-out single by Mason Westra followed by Parker Kohn getting hit by a pitch and a passed ball put runners at second and third again with only out. Again, Post 521 couldn’t scratch out a run.
“Timely hitting’s big in baseball. They had some bloop hits tonight that led to runs and that’s just the way baseball goes — sometimes you get the hits and sometimes you don’t,” Fox Lake/Randolph coach Jared Spors said.
Spors, though, was still pleased with the way his team played — particularly defensively.
And starting pitcher Caden Spors worked six effective innings, allowing five runs — three of them earned — on seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out three.
“He throws strikes. He mixes it up really well,” Jared Spors said.
His counterpart, Janiszewski, was just a bit more effective however, striking out seven on the night while allowing a pair of hits and three walks over six innings of work.
“He definitely came through, throwing hard and throwing strikes,” Brian Thimm said.
Hearley, too, came through for Post 157, delivering not only the outfield assist on the double play to end the bottom of the second but also a perfect 3-for-3 night at the plate with a run scored and an RBI.
His single in the third also helped set the table for what proved to be the winning run, allowing Oechsner to advance and later come home on Gavin Thimm’s sac fly.
“You can’t ask for more from a number nine hitter,” Brian Thimm said. “He got us going and everybody else kind of fed off of it.”
HORICON 8, FOX LAKE/RANDOLPH 0</&hspag3>
Horicon 001 013 3 — 8 10 1
Fox Lake/Randolph 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Horicon — Daniel Janiszewski (W, 6-2-0-1-7), Bradley Rabehl (1-1-0-1-0). Fox Lake/Randolph — Caden Spors (L, 6-7-3-2-3), James Homan (1-3-3-2-0).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Horicon — Daniel Janiszewski 2x4, Blake Peplinski 2x4, Gavin Hearley 3x3. Fox Lake/Randolph — None.
Extra base hits: 3B — Janiszewski. RBIs: Gavin Thimm, Janiszewski 2, Brady Thimm, Eggleston 2, Hearley.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.