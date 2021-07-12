LEGION BASEBALL: Hits finally come for Horicon in 8-0 victory over Fox Lake/Randolph

The RBI single by Hearly was only Horicon’s fourth hit of the game and at that point Fox Lake/Randolph was only a small rally away from making things interesting.

But Post 521 went down in order in the bottom of the fifth and another two-out bloop single, this one by Alex Eggleston, in the top of the sixth plated three runs — two of them credited as RBIs and another that came home on a relay throw to second base — to make it 5-0.

Horicon would add three more in the top of the seventh, the highlight of that big frame being Daniel Janiszewski’s two-run triple to the wall in center field, to turn the game into a blowout.

Until those last two big innings for Post 157, though, Post 521 had a chance.

It had that chance thanks in part to some good defense, with catcher Jaeden Regnerus ending the top of the third by gunning a strike to second base to catch Hearley attempting to steal.

Fox Lake/Randolph also threw a runner out at the plate on a fielder’s choice in the fifth prior to Hearley’s RBI single that made it 2-0.

But in the end Post 521 simply couldn’t muster enough at the plate to hang with Horicon.