The temperature was in the high 90s at the start of Friday’s American Legion varsity baseball Class-AA regional tournament game between host Beaver Dam Post 146 and Allenton/Slinger Post 483.
And the humidity made it feel even worse.
But with a one-run deficit, a breeze started in the sixth inning that allowed Post 146 to cool down, take control of the game and eventually rally past Post 483 6-2.
“The breeze kind of cooled down things a little bit,” Beaver Dam coach Mark Klawitter said with a smile. “As it got cooler, we got hotter. I loved our energy tonight.”
Things looked bleak after No. 7 hitter Adam Chase led off with a strikeout in the sixth. But Ian Wendt-Utrie followed it up with a single down the third-base line.
During Eli Wilke’s at bat — during which he struck out — Wendt-Utried stole second base. Leadoff hitter Neil Braker hit a slow-roller to second, but somehow still found a way to beat the throw.
“It’s a tremendous hustle play by Neil Braker, absolutely,” said Klawitter, who also noticed the first baseman wasn’t paying much attention to Went-Utrie at second, so he sent him home to tie the game at 2.
“I’m relieved,” Klawitter said. “I just knew that if we could tie it, we were going to win it. We just needed that one clutch hit.”
The hits didn’t end there for Beaver Dam, either. Brandon LeBeau and Broden Boschert answered with singles as well to load the bases. Then Wesley Biel was walked to give Beaver Dam a 3-2 lead.
Braker's big single was in the rear view mirror when Max Klawitter cleared the bases with a triple to deep-center field to put Beaver Dam up 6-2.
“I was confident he was going to put it in play,” Mark Klawitter said. “That was huge driving one to the fence there and driving in three runs.”
His son, Max, felt the same way.
“It felt really good off the bat,” he said. “I saw it was in the gap and I knew I was getting three on that.”
The heat worked in Allenton/Slinger’s favor in the fourth inning when Jonah Bera hit a one-out, two-run homer that smacked the bottom of the scoreboard.
Max Klawitter walked the next batter to put runners on first and second.
Then Jarrett Plahmer singled to right field. The hit looked like Logan Gromacki would advance home safely from second, but a fireball throw from Beaver Dam right fielder Adam Chase gave catcher Wendt-Utrie enough time to tag him for the second out. Then a strikeout ended any more scoring threats for Post 483.
“Our communication hasn’t been great all summer, where we don’t necessarily yell where it should be going,” Mark Klawitter said. “Our team communication was great. Adam made a great throw and Ian made a tremendous dig at home to get the out.”
With an added boost, Chase responded that same inning when Beaver Dam was up to bat. With one out, Chase doubled to left-center field. Then Wendt-Utrie singled to put runners on the corners. Wilke singled to left that brought in Chase to cut the Beaver Dam deficit to 2-1.
In the next inning, Allenton/Slinger had runners on third and second with one out when Teddy Haugen hit to LeBeau at third. LeBeau noticed the runner at third headed home, and threw to Wendt-Utrie in time for the second out.
“That’s huge gunning two guys down at the plate,” Mark Klawitter said.
Max Klawitter then picked off Haugen at first to end the fifth.
Beaver Dam will play Lomira at 2:30 p.m. today at Beaver Dam High School.
“We were supper aggressive on the bases,” Mark Klawitter said. “We’ve just got to bring it again (today). Lomira is a very good team.”
