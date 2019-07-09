The Reedsburg Senior Legion baseball team went 1-2 over the weekend at the Baraboo Summer Classic.
Reedsburg sandwiched a win over Wisconsin Dells between losses to Sheboygan and Viroqua.
The tournament, which lost all of Saturday’s games due to a storm, opened when Reedsburg suffered a 7-0 loss to Sheboygan on Friday.
Reedsburg came back Sunday morning to notch an 8-6 win over Wisconsin Dells. Carter Daniels went 2 for 4 and scored two runs in the win.
Reedsburg was shut out by Viroqua’s Aaron Huebsch in the finale, suffering a 1-0 loss to finish the tournament with a 1-2 record.
