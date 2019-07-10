The Mayville American Legion Post 69 varsity baseball team dealt the first blow. But Waupun Post 210 dealt the biggest.
An inning after Alex Nadolski singled and scored on Luke Fehring’s RBI groundout to give Post 69 a one-run cushion in the first, Post 210 answered with three in the second to provide all the scoring necessary for what ended up being a 6-2 victory on Wednesday night at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
Reece Homan led off that frame for Waupun — which improved to 15-1 on the summer and is the third-ranked team in the state in the Single-A division — with a single before Caleb Sauer reached on an error. Both scored on Noah Gerritson’s two-run single to left to give Post 210 a 2-1 lead.
Later in the inning, Jarrett Bucholz was hit by a pitch and Baron Buchholz singled to center to load the bases for Caden Bronkhorst, who drew an RBI walk to make it 3-1. Waupun added two more runs in the third to go in front 5-2.
Trent Zimmer’s RBI single in third produced Mayville’s final run of the game.
Gerritson and Brayden Sanders had two RBIs apiece for Waupun, which heads to Green Lake Post 306 tonight.
WAUPUN 6, MAYVILLE 2>
Mayville 101 000 0 — 2 7 2
Waupun 032 100 x — 6 7 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): May — Hunter Herpel (L, 4-7-1-2-3), Alex Nadolski (2-0-0-4-2). Waup — Cole Hicken (W, 6-7-1-1-5), Ian VanWyk (1-0-0-2-1).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): May — Hunter Herpel 3x3, Trent Zimmer 2x3. 3B: Herpel. 2B: Herpel. Waup — Baron Buchholz 2x3. 2B: Jarrett Buchholz.
