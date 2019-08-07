Caden Bronkhorst of the Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team bats during the home run derby that took place Wednesday night at Gus Thompson Field, with three players from each of the six teams that will play in this weekend's Division II Central Plains Regional Tournament participating in the competition. Each player got 15 outs and Bronkhorst had one homer.
By the end of the home run derby that took place Wednesday night at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun, thunder was booming in the distance beyond the outfield wall.
Carter Kohler's bat provided some thunder of a different kind a little while earlier.
Three players from each of the six teams that will play in this weekend's American Legion Division II Central Plains Regional Tournament that Waupun Post 210 is hosting participated in the derby, and it was Kohler who made the most noise.
A sweet-swinging lefty from Dilworth (Minn.) Post 397, Kohler blasted six homers — four of them towering shots — all to right field or right center and that was more than enough to outpace the runner-up total of four homers.
The top four home-run hitters in the first round were supposed to advance to a second round, with the top two of those four moving on to square off for the championship. But the severe storm that rolled in right as round one was finishing forced the competition to be shortened to just that one round. Each batter got 15 outs in the round.
Waupun's Keegan Hartgerink and Reece Homan belted two homers apiece, while Post 210's Caden Bronkhorst had one blast.
The round-robin tournament begins today, with Waupun's opening game coming against Kindred (N.D.) Post 117 at 7 p.m.
Reece Homan
Caden Bronkhorst
Caden Bronkhorst
Keegan Hartgerink
Reece Homan
Waupun Little Leaguers Shag Balls at HR Derby
Bob Spanbauer
Wisconsin American Legion Department Adjutant Amber Nikolai
