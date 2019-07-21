The Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team lost to Ripon Post 190 by one run in mid-June.
Post 210 went hitless in that game, and it fueled the players in the third round of the winner’s bracket of the Class-A regional tournament at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun, against Post 190.
Dominant pitching by Caden Bronkhorst and a combined 17 hits helped Post 210 extract revenge by defeating Post 190 11-1 in just six innings.
Bronkhorst pitched a complete game with three strikeouts while giving up one earned run off of four hits and one walk.
Post 210’s Jarrett Buchholz (4-for-4), Keegan Hartgerink (3-for-3) and Cole Hicken (2-for-2) bat 1.000.
Hartgerink also had a double, two RBIs and crossed home plate three times. Caleb Sauer – who went 2-for-3 – led Post 210 with three RBIs. Reece Homan also went 2-for-3 on the day.
Waupun 8, Mayville 3
Buchholz led off the game with a walk, Baron Buchholz followed with a double and just like that Post 210 was off and running against Post 69.
Post 210 scored three runs in the first inning and three more in the second and took advantage of five errors by Post 69 to win 8-3 in a winner’s bracket game played earlier on Sunday because rain postponed almost all of the action Saturday.
Ian VanWyk went the distance on the mound for Post 210, scattering five hits and a pair of walks while striking out one.
WAUPUN 10, RIPON 1 (6 INNINGS)
Ripon 100 000 x - 1 4 0
Waupun 311 411 x - 11 17 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-k): R – Huseboe (L, 3-12-5-0-2), Vanvenhoven (2-3-5-3-0), Peth (0.2-2-1-0-1). W – Caden Bronkhorst (W, 6-4-1-1-3).
Leading hitters (two ore more hits): R – none. W – Jarrett Buchholz 4x4, Reece Homan 2x3, Keegan Hartgerink 3x3, Caleb Sauer 2x3, Cole Hicken 2x2. 2B – Keegan Hartgerink.
WAUPUN 8, MAYVILLE 3
Waupun 330 020 0 — 8 6 1
Mayville 200 010 0 — 3 5 5
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Waup — Ian VanWyk (W, 7-5-3-2-1), Hunter Herpel (L, 5.1-5-3-5-6), Alex Nadolske (1.2-1-0-0-1).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Waup — Brayden Sanders 2x3. 2B: Baron Buchholz, Noah Gerritson. May — Hunter Herpel 3x3. 2B: Luke Fehring.
