The third time was the charm for the Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team Monday night vs. Prairie du Chien Post 68.
The third time up to bat, that is.
Post 210 failed to score in the first two innings but put up a five-spot in the third inning and coasted to a 9-3 win over Post 68 in the winners bracket of the Class A state tournament at Veterans Memorial Field in Westby, advancing to today’s championship game vs. Neenah Post 33.
Waupun (25-2) has yet to lose at the double-elimination tournament and advanced to Monday night’s contest vs. Prairie du Chien (29-8) by finishing off a 5-4 win over Neenah (17-7) earlier in the day in a game that was suspended because of bad weather on Sunday.
If Neenah wins in the first game today — first pitch is at 1:30 p.m. — the two teams will play again at 4:30 since Neenah has to win twice to advance to next weekend’s Central Plains Division II tournament that Waupun will host at Gus Thompson Field.
Waupun trailed Prairie du Chien 2-0 entering the third but got on the board thanks to a one-out double by Baron Buchholz followed by an RBI single by Reece Homan.
Keegan Hartgerink then followed with an RBI double to tie the game at 2, and a single by Caleb Sauer then a two-run double by Carson Bresser made it 4-2. Cole Hicken’s RBI single capped the big inning to make it 5-2.
Then in the fourth, a two-run single by Hartgerink, who was 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs in the game, made it 7-2.
Buchholz and Sauer also were 3-for-4 and Homan and Cole Hicken both had a pair of hits in Waupun’s 15-hit showing.
Post 210 is attempting to repeat as Class A state champs and win the state title for the fifth time in the last seven years.
WAUPUN 9, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 3
Waupun 005 210 1 — 9 15 3
PdC 110 000 1 — 3 7 0
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Waup — Noah Gerrison (W, 5-5-1-4-7), Carson Bresser (2-2-1-0-2). PdC — Gavin Gillitzer (L, 6-14-8-2-4), Clayton DuCharme (1-1-1-1-0).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Waup — Baron Buchholz 3x4, Reece Homan 2x3, Keegan Hartgerink 3x4, Caleb Sauer 3x4, Cole Hicken 2x2. 2B: Carson Bresser, Buchholz, Hartgerink, Sauer. PdC — Dylan Coleman 3x4. 2B: Clayton DuCharme, Coleman, Grant Martin.
