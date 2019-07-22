WAUPUN — The top of the sixth inning in an American Legion Class A regional tournament third-round game between Waupun Post 210 and Horicon Post 157 was one the host team would like to forget.
Fortunately for Waupun, the rest of the game was one worth remembering.
Post 210 committed three errors in the sixth that allowed Horicon to score three runs, but Waupun already had an eight-run cushion by that point and got all three back and then some in a 14-4 victory that pushed Post 210 to today’s championship game against Ripon at 5 p.m.
Waupun coach Derrick Standke said the end of the game was ugly, but agreed that a win’s a win.
“Exactly, we got that five in the second and we just kind of coasted from there,” he said. “That was a little frustrating to me, but obviously, we were able to save arms and that’s what we wanted to do. And we still came out with a W. I like where we’re sitting.”
Pitcher Noah Gerritson, making his third start for Waupun, recorded the victory. He went 4⅔ innings with six strikeouts, giving up one earned run on three hits and eight walks.
“I thought the zone was a little tight, but Noah hasn’t pitched a whole lot. He did a good job,” Standke said. “I believe every inning were eggs for him. I can’t complain with that. … He was somebody to come out that they haven’t seen yet this year. He did a good job.”
Keenan Westhuis relieved Gerritson with two outs and the bases loaded in the fifth. Horicon had scored off an error by the shortstop to cut the deficit to 7-1. Westhuis got Collin Grudzinski to pop up in foul territory, which was caught by a sliding Caleb Sauer to end the inning.
Waupun answered in the bottom half with two runs to make it 9-1.
Westhuis had to be replaced by right fielder Jarrett Buchholz in the sixth inning after he gave up three runs, two earned, on two hits and two walks.
That was also the same inning where Waupun committed three of its four errors on the night.
“If you look at some of those errors, I’m sure there were some walks in there and you’re defense falls asleep,” Standke said. “That’s what happens. That’s how baseball works, you know. You just can’t let things compile and luckily we were able to come back and score five.”
Right before Buchholz came in to pitch, Westhuis forced Caleb Gavin to hit into a 4-6-3 double play.
“Any coach will take that, especially when things aren’t going your way. We made plays when we had to,” Standke said.
The first batter Buchholz faced reached on an error, but he got Grudzinski to ground out to end the inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, Waupun had the bases loaded when Brayden Sanders’ fielder's choice brought in a run, but the throw to first was wide, which allowed Sanders to advance all the way to third and another run scored to make it 11-1.
Two pitches later, Sanders scored on a wild pitch to put the score at 12-1. Two walks and a hit-by-pitch later, the bases were loaded again. This time, Waupun ended the game when Baron Buchholz grounded to the shortstop, but the throw home was wide, allowing two runs to score and the 10-run rule to take effect.
