Waupun starting pitcher Cole Hicken worked a 1-2-3 top of the first inning Thursday in Post 210’s opening game at the American Legion Division II Central Plains Regional Tournament.
His counterpart for Kindred (N.D.) Post 117 wasn’t so fortunate.
Michael Hall failed to record an out and was charged with three runs on two hits and no walks, a start that allowed Waupun to ultimately post a five-spot in the frame en route to a 10-0 victory.
Waupun, which hosting the round-robin format tournament that goes through Sunday at Gus Thompson Field, won by virtue of the 10-run mercy rule after Keegan Hartgerink’s two-run single and Caleb Sauer’s RBI single — both with one out — pushed across the three runs necessary to end the contest in the bottom of the fifth.
In the big first inning for Post 210, it was a pair of walks sandwiched around Baron Buchholz getting hit by a pitch that sparked the scoring.
That sequence loaded the bases with nobody out and Hartgerink and Sauer came through with RBI singles to make it 2-0.
Then with two outs, Reece Homan stole home on a triple steal followed by an RBI groundout by Brayden Sanders, making it 4-0.
Hicken’s RBI single capped the frame, and he did his part to make the early lead last by yielding only two hits and a walk in three scoreless innings of work.
Caden Bronkhorst scored on a two-out error in the third and he added an RBI single in the fourth to account for Post 210’s other two runs in the contest.
Next up for Waupun is tonight’s game against Plato (Minn.) Post 641, with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.
The champion of the six-team tourney will be determined by the team with the best record after all five games are completed, with head-to-head results and runs scored serving as the first two tiebreakers.
WAUPUN 10, KINDRED (N.D.) 0
Kindred (N.D.) 000 00 — 0 2 2
Waupun 501 13 — 10 11 1
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Kindred — Michael Hall (L, 0-0-3-2-0), Atley Ingebritson (3.2-8-2-0-2), Gavin Keller (0.2-1-3-3-1), Noah Losing (0-2-0-0-0). Waupun — Cole Hicken (W, 3-2-0-0-1), Carson Bresser (2-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Kindred — None. Waupun — Baron Buchholz 2x2, Keegan Hartgerink 2x4, Caleb Sauer 2x4, Caden Bronkhorst 2x3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)