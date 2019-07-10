Jarrett Buchholz walked on four straight pitches to open the game, foreshadowing a walk in the park Tuesday night for the Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team.
Post 210 pounded out 18 hits — five of them for extra bases — and lit up the scoreboard from start to finish against Rosendale-Brandon Post 378, winning 18-4 at Taylor Park in Rosendale.
Baron Buchholz followed Jarrett Buchholz’s game-opening free pass with a single to center field and an RBI single to left by Caden Bronkhorst in the No. 3 hole opened the floodgates what ended up being a five-run top of the first for Waupun.
Cleanup hitter Keegan Hartgerink’s two-run double to center made it 3-0 and Reece Homan followed with an RBI single. Jaden White’s sacrifice fly to center capped the frame.
Waupun (14-1), the third-ranked team in the state in the Single-A division, went 1-2-3 in the second before putting up another crooked number in the third. Bronkhorst and Homan traded places with doubles for the first run in that inning and then White delivered with a two-run double and Malachi Buchholz came through with an RBI single to make it 9-0.
Baron Buchholz led off the top of the fourth with a triple to right and Noah Gerritson’s two-run single was the big blow in that inning as Waupun tacked on five more to stretch the lead to 14-0.
Rosendale-Brandon finally got on the board by scoring a pair in the bottom half of the fourth, but Waupun responded with four in the fifth. Ian VanWyk, White and Westhuis had RBI singles and Malachi Buchholz drove in a run with a groundout.
Rosendale-Brandon tacked on two more in the bottom half but it wasn’t enough to prevent the game from ending prematurely because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Vaughn Williston got the win for Waupun, scattering four hits and seven walks with five strikeouts over his 4⅔ innings of work. Post 210 is next in action tonight at home against Mayville Post 69.
WAUPUN 18, ROSENDALE-BRANDON 4
Waupun 504 54 — 18 18 0
Rosendale-Br 000 22 — 4 4 0
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Waup — Vaughn Williston (W, 4.2-4-4-7-5), Reece Homan (0.1-0-0-0-0). R-B — Sawyer Hau (L, 3-9-9-2-0), Hunter Krueger (0-4-5-2-0), Trevin Henker (2-4-4-2-2).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Waup — Baron Buchholz 2x3, Caden Bronkhorst 2x2, Keegan Hartgerink 2x3, Reece Homan 3x3, Ian VanWyk 2x2. 3B: Buchholz. 2B: Bronkhorst, Hartgerink, Homan, Jaden White. R-B — Trevin Henker.
