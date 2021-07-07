LEGION BASEBALL: Waupun Post 210 makes the most of Green Lake's wild pitching, wins big over Post 306

Evan Sauer and Trent Ferris both followed with RBI walks before Fromolz capped off the big frame — one in which Waupun sent 10 batters to the plate — with his second double of the inning, this one plating a pair of runs to make it 6-0.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sauer’s one-out RBI single in the second was the only run-scoring hit in Waupun’s three-run frame, pushing the lead to 9-0. And Bresser’s one-out single in the third made it 10-1 before Noah Gerritson followed with an RBI double to make it 11-1.

Ferris delivered a two-out, two-run single to cap off another big inning for Waupun as his hit made it 15-1.

Dane Stelsel’s sacrifice fly in the fourth punctuated the scoring for Waupun on the night, making it 16-1.

All that run support was more than enough to make a winner out of Austin Wiese, who scattered three hits and three walks across four innings of work, striking out five.

Wiese stranded a runner at third in the top of the first to keep Green Lake from taking an early lead and then got out of a jam unscathed in the fourth after loading the bases with one out, keeping the score at 15-1.