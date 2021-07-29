LEGION BASEBALL: Waupun Post 210 undefeated, confident heading into Class A state tourney

The spring season was similar to that of a rollercoaster for the Waupun prep baseball team.
The Warriors were ranked in the top 10 by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association for much of the season and even shared the East Central Conference title with Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran with 11-3 records. However, they finished the season 17-7 overall and lost to league foe Campbellsport, 4-0, in the Division 2 regional semifinals.
But things seemed to change when the members of the high school team transitioned to American Legion baseball and suited up for Waupun Post 210 this summer. Post 210 just won the Class A regional title in Green Lake last weekend, improving to 18-0 on the season and are now heading into the state tournament in Denmark.
“It’s always nice to get back to the state tournament,” Post 210 coach Derrick Standke said. "One of the nice things that I always look forward to is playing the different teams throughout the state that you don’t get to play every Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. It’s being able to hang out with one another during the weekend as a team, enjoy the memories and keep the tradition of Post 210 going.”
The Warriors will play Denmark, the host team, at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Exactly a month ago, Demark won the WIAA Division 2 state championship with a 4-1 victory over Jefferson on June 30.
Denmark finished the high school season with a 31-1 record but is currently 11-4 heading into its matchup with Waupun. Meanwhile, Waupun is unbeaten thus far this summer and Standke said it has to do with the amount of reps the players received not just during the spring but especially throughout this summer.
“It was really hard to get into any type of flow in the high school season,” Standke said. “I look back to the first few weeks of the high school season and we had soccer going on, football going on and baseball going on all at the same time. We were sharing athletes. They weren’t really able to get into any type of flow.
“We were sharing kids at practice. They would go to baseball practice for an hour and then over to soccer for an hour or football for an hour. Or they had competition in those sports. I think being able to focus on one sport at a time has really helped us a lot this summer.”
It definitely gives confidence to Post 210, which enters the tournament as defending state champions from 2019 and 2018. There was not a 2020 state tournament because legion baseball was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post 210 is playing to its advantages, which are strong pitching and skilled batters. In the three games the team played in the regional tournament, Post 210 outscored opponents 31-3. And to top it off, Post 210 was without ace pitcher Carson Bresser and shortstop Cole Hicken during the regional tournament.
Standke said they will both play at state.
“I’m just telling the guys to just keep doing what we’re doing,” Standke said. “Our pitching has been our strength all year with our defense. Then this is past weekend, especially, in our regional tournament, our bats are starting to come alive. I think as long as we don’t press and we do what we do, I think we’ll find success.”
If Post 210 does find success, it will be against some stiff competition, along with some familiar faces. Like Denmark, Marathon – which will begin the tournament playing Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs at 11:30 a.m. on Friday – also played in the WIAA Div. 3 state tournament.
Altoona will play Clintonville at 2 p.m., then after Waupun plays Denmark, Viroqua will finish the day off playing West Salem.
“It will be nice to be back at full strength,” Standke said. “I really thought the guys we pitched in regional play really stepped up and carried the load of those two guys (who were missing). Honestly, I think that just makes us stronger here in the state tournament.”
Regardless of if Waupun wins or loses at state, Post 210 will be hosting the 2020 Division 2 Central Plains tournament from Aug. 6-9, which will include teams from Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota.
“That’s something we’ve talked about with this group,” Standke said. “We’ve hosted the national tournament two other times previously, in 2016 and 2019, and the ironic thing about that is we pushed our kids those years to earn their way to hosting the national tournament.
“In both 2016 and 2019, they won the state tournaments. They earned their way. To know that we’ve got another weekend and another four games after that is just icing on the cake. I know these guys are hungry to keep doing what the previous kids did: Win state and earn their way there.”
