LEGION BASEBALL: Waupun Post 210 undefeated, confident heading into Class A state tourney

Denmark finished the high school season with a 31-1 record but is currently 11-4 heading into its matchup with Waupun. Meanwhile, Waupun is unbeaten thus far this summer and Standke said it has to do with the amount of reps the players received not just during the spring but especially throughout this summer.

“It was really hard to get into any type of flow in the high school season,” Standke said. “I look back to the first few weeks of the high school season and we had soccer going on, football going on and baseball going on all at the same time. We were sharing athletes. They weren’t really able to get into any type of flow.

“We were sharing kids at practice. They would go to baseball practice for an hour and then over to soccer for an hour or football for an hour. Or they had competition in those sports. I think being able to focus on one sport at a time has really helped us a lot this summer.”

It definitely gives confidence to Post 210, which enters the tournament as defending state champions from 2019 and 2018. There was not a 2020 state tournament because legion baseball was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.