Jaden White doubled on an 0-2 pitch, Baron Buchholz followed with an RBI single on a 2-1 pitch and just like that the Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team was off and running.
They were the first two batters of the game Thursday night vs. host Green Lake Post 306 and their plate appearances turned out to be foreboding as Post 210 pounded its way to a 9-0 victory.
Keegan Hartgerink belted an RBI double, the first of two doubles for him in the game, to make it 2-0 in the first and Caleb Sauer’s two-run single in the third made it 4-0.
Waupun, which is now 16-1 on the summer and ranked third in the state in the Single-A division, salted the game away with a four-spot in the fourth, with the runs coming home on an RBI single by White, an RBI single by Buchholz and a two-run single by Hartgerink.
Keenan Westhuis, Ian VanWyk, Noah Gerritson and Brayden Sanders combined on the five-hit shutout.
