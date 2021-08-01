LEGION BASEBALL: Waupun stays alive at Class A state tourney with pair of win-or-go-home victories; Beaver Dam bows out at Class AA tourney

Cole Hicken doubled with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, Carson Bresser drove him in with an RBI single and three straight flyouts in the top of the seventh later the Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team extended its stay at the Class A state tournament in Denmark for at least one more day, winning 2-1 over Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs on Sunday afternoon.
Bresser’s RBI base knock broke a 1-all tie and Austin Wiese slammed the door shut on Springs with a 1-2-3 seventh, needing only 91 pitches to polish a complete-game effort that saw him scatter three hits and a pair of walks while striking out four.
Max Bauer’s leadoff walk in the third set the table for Sam Baker’s sacrifice fly to give Springs a 1-0 lead, but Waupun would knot things up in the fourth when Noah Gerritson drew a one-out walk, moved up 90 feet on Brayden Sanders’ sac bunt and scored on Jaden White’s two-out single.
Tyler Fromolz and Evan Sauer notched Waupun’s other two hits in the contest as Post 210 scattered five on the afternoon in what was a pitcher’s duel as both teams fought to stay alive in the double-elimination tourney.
Post 210 advanced to face the loser of Sunday’s nightcap between Viroqua and Denmark. Neither squad lost Friday or Saturday so Monday’s game between Waupun and either Viroqua or Denmark will be another elimination game.
Sunday night’s game didn’t end in time for results to be included in this story.
The win Sunday for Waupun improved Post 210’s record in elimination games at this weekend’s state tourney to 2-0 after it also won 7-5 over Clintonville on Saturday.
Hicken and Bresser did some damage in that victory as well, as the former reache on a one-out single in the first before trotting home on the latter’s two-run homer.
Waupun tacked on two more runs, both unearned, when Jaden White and Evan Sauer drew walks and then scored on a two-out error, making it 4-0.
White then added an RBI double in the third to make it 5-0 before Clintonville would start chipping away at Post 210’s lead in the fourth, scoring a pair to make it 5-2.
Gerritson answered with a two-run blast in the fifth to make it 7-2 but Clintonville got a run in the sixth to get within 7-3 and then really threatened in the seventh, scoring twice and putting the tying run on base with one out.
That’s when Sanders, on the mound as a reliever, induced a double-play groundball to end the game.
Beaver Dam bows out at Class AA tourney
River Falls scored twice in the second inning to draw first blood against Beaver Dam Post 146 on Saturday in Antigo.
But it would take one more run, as it turns out.
An RBI walk made it 3-0 in the sixth before Beaver Dam would threaten in the bottom half of the frame only to come up just short of knotting things up.
Evan Sharkey drew a walk to lead things off and then moved up to second when Wesley Biel got plunked one batter latter, putting two on with nobody out. Both would move up on an error, putting both in scoring position.
But the next two batters would strike out to lessen the urgency for River Falls before Griff Wicklund’s two-run single made it 3-2.
A walk and another hit batter then loaded the bases, once again putting pressure on River Falls. But a flyout ended the frame and a two-out walk drawn by Biel in the bottom of the seventh did nothing to start a rally as River Falls held on for the victory.
Alex Soto went the distance on the mound for Beaver Dam, scattering eight hits and four walks but limiting the damage to just the three runs. He struck out three.
Beaver Dam was making its 26th appearance at state and first trip since 2017, trying for its first state title since 2013 and seventh state title overall.