LEGION BASEBALL: Waupun stays alive at Class A state tourney with pair of win-or-go-home victories; Beaver Dam bows out at Class AA tourney

But it would take one more run, as it turns out.

An RBI walk made it 3-0 in the sixth before Beaver Dam would threaten in the bottom half of the frame only to come up just short of knotting things up.

Evan Sharkey drew a walk to lead things off and then moved up to second when Wesley Biel got plunked one batter latter, putting two on with nobody out. Both would move up on an error, putting both in scoring position.

But the next two batters would strike out to lessen the urgency for River Falls before Griff Wicklund’s two-run single made it 3-2.

A walk and another hit batter then loaded the bases, once again putting pressure on River Falls. But a flyout ended the frame and a two-out walk drawn by Biel in the bottom of the seventh did nothing to start a rally as River Falls held on for the victory.

Alex Soto went the distance on the mound for Beaver Dam, scattering eight hits and four walks but limiting the damage to just the three runs. He struck out three.

Beaver Dam was making its 26th appearance at state and first trip since 2017, trying for its first state title since 2013 and seventh state title overall.