LEGION BASEBALL: Waupun walks off Markesan in 11th for Class A regional title

“It was a long day and we just did not want to go to another game,” Gerritson said. “Bryce is a great pitcher, he threw a gem. Props off to him. It was a good game.

“It just feels good to win the first one and then you’re out of here.”

Leedle pitched seven inning with nine strikeouts while only giving up one earned run off three hits and one walk.

“You know facing Bryce Leedle, you’re not going to get many opportunities,” Standke said.

The one run came in the first inning when Waupun’s Brayden Sanders had an RBI single to left.

“That’s been our bread and butter all weekend here,” Standke said. “Back to Friday night against Randolph, we scored 11 runs in the first innings. Yesterday, against (Markesan), we scored six. To get out to those big starts, it just settles you in a lot more. It puts the other team pressing more.”

That would be the only run for quite some time. In the sixth inning, Markesan’s Trevor Roberts brought in a run when he flew out to left field to tie the game.