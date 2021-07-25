LEGION BASEBALL: Waupun walks off Markesan in 11th for Class A regional title

Waupun American Legion Post 210 coach Derrick Standke said he was smiling to himself.
He was smiling because he noticed a rare defensive blunder in the bottom of the 11th inning of Sunday’s Class A regional championship game against Markesan Post 282.
The blunder occurred with one out and Waupun base runner Noah Gerritson on third base when Evan Sauer flew out to right field. It looked like the right fielder hesitated to throw in, forcing Standke to call Gerritson home.
Gerritson put his head down and took off. He crossed home plate safely to give Waupun a 2-1 victory in extra and send them to the Class A state tournament in Denmark on Aug. 2.
“Noah is not our fastest runner, but because of defensive purposes, we couldn’t afford to sub him out,” Standke said. “He went back right away, tagged up and apparently the right fielder forgot how many outs there were and he pretty much walked in.
“He put his head down and just started running in. I watched him and I was smiling as it was happening because I knew there were less than two outs still.”
Gerritson said the Wild Turkeys were happy not having to spend another minute in the heat after the game as they already had a tough time hitting against Markesan pitcher Bryce Leedle.
“It was a long day and we just did not want to go to another game,” Gerritson said. “Bryce is a great pitcher, he threw a gem. Props off to him. It was a good game.
“It just feels good to win the first one and then you’re out of here.”
Leedle pitched seven inning with nine strikeouts while only giving up one earned run off three hits and one walk.
“You know facing Bryce Leedle, you’re not going to get many opportunities,” Standke said.
The one run came in the first inning when Waupun’s Brayden Sanders had an RBI single to left.
“That’s been our bread and butter all weekend here,” Standke said. “Back to Friday night against Randolph, we scored 11 runs in the first innings. Yesterday, against (Markesan), we scored six. To get out to those big starts, it just settles you in a lot more. It puts the other team pressing more.”
That would be the only run for quite some time. In the sixth inning, Markesan’s Trevor Roberts brought in a run when he flew out to left field to tie the game.
“It was big because I was thinking about drag-bunting him early on in the count,” Markesan coach Dean Slark said. “I put him a strike or two down and he battled. He made contact and got that run in. That’s a big momentum changer. It was a big moment in the game.”
Going 11 inning, both coaches agreed the championship bought was a pure defensive showcase. Waupun second baseman Austin Wiese made a couple dive snags to stop ground balls.
Then Markesan’s outfield made some incredible stops.
“Hats off to Markesan,” Standke said. “We hit some balls that I thought were going to be down and probably every inning from the seventh on, they just made play, after play, after play, after play. They’re a great ball club.
“It’s frustrating for hitter, considering how we had hit. We put up a lot of runs (during the tournament). Yesterday, they were falling and today, they weren’t. That’s just the way the game of baseball goes. We were hitting the ball hard.”
Markesan right fielder Aiden Schmick caught four fly balls from the 7th-9th innings. Markesan’s Josh Boening caught an incredible diving catch to get Sanders out and end the 10th inning tied.
“If (Boening) doesn’t dive for it, the game is over there,” Slark said. “It was a great game for (Schmick). He came in a tough spot pitching too and he hadn’t pitched all year. He’s our best outfielder in the high school season. That’s why I put him in right field.”
Markesan had an opportunity to score in the 10th with two outs when Post 282 had the bases loaded. However, Brock Straks struck out to end the inning.
“There’s two outs and you’ve got to come up with a big hit,” Slark said. “They’re a good fielding team and you’ve got to find the holes or make contact. We just didn’t do that. We left a lot of base runners on, but you know what, a lot of those base runners were on with two outs. You’ve got to have the timely hit and we didn’t get that today.”
It was a great feeling for Standke and the Wild Turkeys.
“That’s a gut-check time,” Standke said. “Obviously, it’s a chess match with pitching. If there’s going to be another game, you got to make some moves. That’s part of the game too, but you don’t want to go into the bottom half down, you want to be at least tied.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.