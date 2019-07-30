WESTBY — Hitting wasn’t necessarily a problem for the Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team in its first three games at the Class A state tournament, it just seemed like it was because the team thought it was capable of more.
Turns out, it was.
And after busting out for 15 hits on Monday night, Waupun walloped 13 more hits — four of them doubles — on Tuesday, pounding Neenah St. Mary’s Catholic Post 33 into submission in an 8-3 victory at Veterans Memorial Field that made the Post 210 program the first in Class A history with five championships.
It did so with a bullseye on its back the whole way, too.
“When you have a longstanding tradition, a lot of teams are gunning for you — you’re getting everybody’s best shot,” Waupun coach Derrick Standke said. “We faced everybody’s ace here this weekend and our guys were just better. They put in the time in the offseason and they push each other so hard.
“We didn’t have a great ending to the high school season and I think that made them a little more hungry this summer, so hats off to them for getting the job done.”
Waupun (26-2) had a combined 24 hits in its first three wins at the tournament but mustered only 13 runs in the process, winning two of the games by just one run and the other by three runs.
That all changed in Monday’s 9-3 victory over Prairie du Chien Post 68.
“Things just kind of clicked,” Standke said. “It seemed like the better the pitching got, the more focused we got and the better at bats we had — and we drove some balls instead of just trying to put them in play.
“These last two games we just hit the ball phenomenal.”
Tuesday’s hit parade started in the second inning, when clean-up hitter Keegan Hartgerink and Caleb Sauer traded places with back-to-back doubles leading off the frame, giving Post 210 a 1-0 lead. Sauer then moved up 90 feet on a single by Caden Bronkhorst before scoring on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
An inning later after St. Mary’s Catholic scored a run to make it 2-1, Waupun went back to work.
Jarrett Buchholz led off the top of the third with a double and came home on Reece Homan’s one-out RBI single back up the middle to make it 3-1, and then Bronkhorst came through with a two-out RBI single that plated Homan for a 4-1 lead.
Once more, St. Mary’s Catholic answered with a run. And once more, Waupun answered right back — this time, delivering the knockout blow.
Homan’s one-out single in the fourth loaded the bases and Hartgerink came through with a two-run double that made it 6-2, then Sauer (single) and Bronkhorst (sac fly) followed with RBI plate appearances to stretch the advantage to 8-2.
“We just kept taking batting practice and (finally) we started seeing the ball well and sitting back on the pitches,” Hartgerink — the tournament MVP after going 9-for-18 with three doubles, three runs and six RBIs — said of the team-wide hot streak on Monday and Tuesday.
Hartgerink, who also gunned down a couple attempted base stealers from his spot behind the dish over the course of the five-day double-elimination tournament, finished Tuesday’s game 3-for-4 — all three hits came on curveballs — with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs.
The rest of the lineup definitely held up its end of the bargain as well, with the three guys in front of Hartgerink in the order — Jarrett Buchholz, Baron Buchholz and Homan — going 3-for-10 with four runs and an RBI and the three after him — Sauer, Bronkhorst and Brayden Sanders — going 7-for-11 with four RBIs and a run.
In fact, Baron Buchholz (8-for-16 with six runs, two doubles and two RBIs), Homan (7-for-16 with six runs, a double and four RBIs) and Sauer (9-for-17 with two runs, two doubles and two RBIs) joined Hartgerink in also making the all-tournament team.
But on Tuesday, the bats were, as Waupun starting pitcher Vaughn Williston put it, “working overtime.”
And he was the benefactor of all that run support.
Williston went 6⅔ innings — the only thing that stopped him from going the distance was his pitch count as he had to leave after the last batter he faced reached on an error on what should have been a game-ending groundout — and faced very few high-leverage situations from the third inning on thanks to the big lead.
His best friend in this contest?
“The high fastball,” he said. “They were really good hitting breaking balls so high fastballs and getting them to chase away and hit it off the end of the barrel for grounders or a pop-up (worked best).”
Williston scattered seven hits and a pair of walks across his outing, getting charged with only two earned runs while striking out five.
He also faced St. Mary’s Catholic in the third round of winner’s bracket action, allowing three hits in two scoreless innings of relief in Waupun’s 5-4 victory. That game was finished on Monday afternoon after being suspended in the sixth inning on Sunday because of bad weather.
“I was a little nervous,” Standke said of sending Williston back out there against St. Mary’s Catholic after it had modest success against him earlier in the tournament. “But we learned some things throughout the weekend against them and we took away their small ball game that they love to play just by getting leads early.
“And I thought we did a good job of working guys inside and not letting them get their hands extended and drive the ball. This is a team that’s capable of hitting the ball — their No. 1 hitter is the only kid who hit a home run here this weekend — so (Williston) just hitting his spots and he threw his breaking ball when he wanted to (was crucial).”
After Williston was chased because of the two-out error in the bottom of the seventh, Sanders came on in relief and on the first pitch he threw he got a pop fly back to the mound. He corralled it for the final out, and the celebration was on.
And it was a team effort, too, with almost everyone chipping in at some point over the course of the tournament.
Tops among the unsung stars were Noah Gerritson, who went five innings and struck out seven while getting the win against Prairie du Chien — the top-ranked team in Class A coming into the tournament — and Carson Bresser, who had a go-ahead two-run double batting sixth as the DH in that contest.
“That’s my biggest takeaway,” Standke said of role players stepping up big for Waupun, which went a perfect 5-0 at the tournament.
And in so doing, Post 210 has now won five of the last seven Class A state tournaments, including each of the last two.
“That means a lot,” said Hartgerink, who will be a senior in the upcoming school year. “We’re consistently winning, and that’s what we want to do.
“We’ve still got the talent — and next year hopefully we can do it again.”
WAUPUN 8, NEENAH ST. MARY’S CATHOLIC 3
Waupun;022;400;0;—;8;13;2
St. Mary;011;100;0;—;3;7;1
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Waup — Vaughn Williston (W, 6.2-7-2-2-5), Brayden Sanders (0.1-0-0-0-0). St. Mary’s — TJ Skryzpczak (L, 7-13-6-2-2).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Waup — Reece Homan 2x4, Keegan Hartgerink 3x4, Caleb Sauer 3x4, Caden Bronkhorst 2x3, Brayden Sanders 2x3. 2B: Jarrett Buchholz, Hartgerink 3, Sauer. St. Mary’s — Drew Zimmer 2x3. 2B: TJ Skryzpcak, Zimmer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)