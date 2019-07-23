WAUPUN — Waupun Post 210 starting pitcher Vaughn Williston hadn’t pitched since he saw one inning in a one-run loss to Jackson Post 483 last Tuesday.
His Waupun American Legion Post 210 coach Derrick Standke gave all six of his potential starting pitchers one inning to throw to rest up for the Class A Regional tournament that began last Friday.
Standke’s vision for his bullpen was for them to rest up and come ready to go for regionals. So when Post 210 made it to Tuesday’s championship game against Ripon, Williston was foaming at the mouth wanting to get on the mound because he hasn't seen any action up to this point.
“I felt very focused,” said Williston, who struck out 13 batters to help Post 210 defeat Post 190 3-1.
“Ripon is a really good team,” Williston said. “They beat me twice (one in Legion and one in high school) and I really wanted to get this one again.”
Waupun will play the winner of West Salem or Arcadia at the state tournament in Westby at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
This will be the fourth year in a row Waupun has made it to the state tournament and have gone seven out of the last eight summers.
“It’s a great feeling. It’s a new group of kids every year and I just loved how we battled today,” Standke said.
And Post 210 did it against a very good Ripon team that has given Standke and his boys fits all summer long as well as in the spring for high school baseball. In fact, Ripon was ranked second, one spot ahead of Waupun at third, in Class A of the Legion Polls when the regular season of the Legion season came to an end last week.
“I can’t say enough about Ripon,” Standke said. “The whole Ripon team, they’re such a great team. They’re one of the best teams I’ve ever seen.”
Williston pitched five scoreless innings before Ripon got on the board off of Brice Peth stealing home with two outs to make it 3-1.
That sixth inning seemed to be troublesome for Williston.
“That inning, I couldn’t hit the zone,” he said. “I was all off, which is on me. It was a little frustrating. I was like, ‘Why can’t I hit this?’ I’ve been hitting it all game, but that was about the only inning. Everything else I was focused in.”
The rest of Post 210 helped out their starting pitcher earlier in the game, though. No 7 hitter Brayden Sanders got on base when his blooper to right field to lead off the second inning dropped. Two batters later with Sanders on second and Cole Hicken earning a walk to first, Jaden White hit an RBI single to left to make it 1-0.
Post 210’s leadoff hitter Jarrett Buchholz – who went 2-for-4 – hit a one-run single down the third-base line to make it 2-0.
“He sets the tone,” Standke said of Buchholz. “That’s why he’s there. He battles. He understands the game so well and that’s why I’ve got him at the top of the lineup. He understands what’s pitchers are trying to do.”
Buccholz hit another RBI single in the fourth inning that brought home Sanders – who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored – from third, to make it 3-0.
Standke said he was pleased with how the bottom of the order of Sanders, Hicken and White batted on Tuesday.
“All three of our runs came from the bottom of the order,” Standke said. “It means they’ve got to be getting on and the top have to be getting them in. So, we’re starting to get that production up and down the lineup. We did all weekend. That’s great for us. That’s one area we kind of struggled with in high school ball was the hitting.”
