Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Drew Mistele of Baraboo.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Drew Mistele, sr., Baraboo
Sport: Baseball
By the numbers: Mistele was second-team All-Badger West Conference last year after finishing with a ,380 ERA, 23 runs, 35 hits and 10 RBIs.
Favorite athletic memory: Baraboo's walk-off regional championship victory over Reedsburg last season.
Favorite class: Math
Favorite place to compete: Sauk Prairie
Quotable: "Drew is the true definition of a student-athlete, he has worked extremely hard to achieve success in the classroom, on the basketball court and on the baseball field," Baraboo coach Dan Pavlue said. "He is one of the best leaders I have had the opportunity to coach. His attitude, effort and passion is contagious to his teammates. I am excited to see how successful Drew's senior season can be and, after that, how well he does as a college student and baseball player at the University of Wisconsin-Steven's Point. Baraboo will miss Drew Mistele after this season and his impact on the program will be felt for many years to come."
Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes.
