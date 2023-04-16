Drew Mistele, sr., Baraboo

Quotable: "Drew is the true definition of a student-athlete, he has worked extremely hard to achieve success in the classroom, on the basketball court and on the baseball field," Baraboo coach Dan Pavlue said. "He is one of the best leaders I have had the opportunity to coach. His attitude, effort and passion is contagious to his teammates. I am excited to see how successful Drew's senior season can be and, after that, how well he does as a college student and baseball player at the University of Wisconsin-Steven's Point. Baraboo will miss Drew Mistele after this season and his impact on the program will be felt for many years to come."