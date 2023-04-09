Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Gavin Thompson of Portage.

Gavin Thompson, sr., Portage

Sport: Baseball.

By the numbers: Thompson enters his third varsity season as another key contributor for a team looking to rebound from last year’s 10-14 season. The righty is a solid arm on the bump and also plays in the infield. Thompson provides a solid bat as well, delivering the breakthrough hit in the Warriors’ season-opening 12-6 win over Stoughton on March 28. With the game scoreless in the bottom of the first inning, Thompson delivered a two-run, two-out single.

Favorite athletic memory: Throwing the winning Hail Mary with 4 seconds left in the homecoming football game senior year.

Favorite class: Home servicing.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Reedsburg.

Quotable: “Gavin is a very versatile player that can play multiple positions,” coach Mike Hemming said. “He will do anything to help the team win.”