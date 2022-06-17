 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGION BASEBALL | BEAVER DAM POST 146 SEASON PREVIEW

New Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 coach Skylar Eberle expects a productive summer

Skylar Eberle, a 2016 Beaver Dam High School graduate, has been the head freshman coach for the Golden Beavers for the last three seasons.

Now he will step up to be the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity team head coach this summer.

“It’s definitely handling different personalities and managing a baseball team in general,” said Eberle, who’s coached a few of the Post 146 players or knows them personally. “That’s pretty much what my freshmen skills have given me. Every year I get a new set of kids. I don’t get to stick with the same kids. Every time I get new kids and new personalities and new ways to manage a baseball game. That’s how that’s helped me.”

The Post 146 varsity squad is a 19-and-under team where Eberle is only 24 years old. He grew up hunting with senior Logan Thomas’ family and even worked alongside senior Nate Tisdale at Walmart for a couple years.

“It hasn’t so much helped as it has hindered I would say,” Eberle said. “It’s not really a bad thing. It’s not that the kids don’t listen to me, but there is a time to have fun, shooting the crap with the kids and then once it comes to actual coaching it’s like, ‘Oh, now you’re actually being serious.’ We’re playing baseball now, boys. This is not just hitting, practicing and go home.”

Eberle said he sees both Thomas, Tisdale and Alex Soto as leaders for him as he expects some of the guys who didn’t get playing time during the prep season to see the field more this season. Players like senior Jaden Barstow, senior Kadin Jimenez, junior Landon Semrau and junior Kaleb Schmuhl should be ready for more playing time.

“A lot of those kids know that they have to step up a little bit,” Eberle said. “I think they know that for the most part. We’re having a lot of the regular kids play, but then we’re also having some of the kids who didn’t get as much playing time realizing they have to come to the ballpark ready to play every day.”

The Golden Beavers finished 17-9 overall, third in the Badger East Conference at 10-5 and had an appearance in the WIAA Division 1 sectional final where they lost 2-0 to Hartland Arrowhead earlier this month.

Post 146 is 1-1 thus far, defeating Germantown 7-3 on June 9 and falling to Fond du Lac Springs on Tuesday, 9-8. In two games, Beaver Dam has scattered 19 hits, including 14 against Springs.

“We come off a lot of success in school ball and a lot of the hitting has translated over,” Eberle said. “We saw that in the first game. We won 7-3 (over Germantown). Now we have to give those guys that haven’t been playing and pitching as much used to doing those things. I plan to win a lot of baseball games here and do really well to get to and through regionals and hopefully do well at state. I’m looking to grow off the school ball season.”

Eberle said Post 146 won’t be doing much practicing this season, so the schedule was loaded up so they wouldn’t lose any momentum. Regardless, the first-year head coach expects his team to win a lot of games this summer, and a great test will be when they head over to Stevens Point for the Firecracker tournament July 1-3.

“They’re pretty good clubs,” said Eberle of playing mostly AAA legion team. “When we go up to Stevens Point, we’re the only AA team in Stevens Point. … We’re going towards the big dogs towards the end of the month. If we can hang with those guys than we can hang with just about anyone because when we come back, we’re playing AA teams.

“Stevens Point is a good precursor to playing in regionals and going into state. … That’s our measure when we go up there to Stevens Point.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

