Postseason appetizer: Wisconsin Dells baseball falls in extras to Wautoma in de facto SCC title game

While the WIAA high school baseball playoffs don’t begin until May 26, Thursday’s matchup between Wisconsin Dells and Wautoma had a big time feel to it.

“That game’s a lot like a really important tournament game,” Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Michalsky said. “That’s pretty much the way it was played.”

Eventhough the meeting didn’t end either side’s season, it did bring one’s pursuit of a South Central Conference title to a close. With both teams sitting atop the league standings with identical 7-2 records, the meeting served as a de facto SCC title game between the Chiefs and the Hornets.

And boy did it live up to the billing with the sides needing extras before Wautoma pulled away for a 4-1 win in eight innings at Woodside Sports Complex, earning their first outright league title since 2014.

“Both teams, I thought, played really good defense; there was really good pitching, both starters battled each other and it was intense,” Michalsky said.

“They’re 18-2 for a reason, it’s not by accident.”

And it was all but an accident that forced the game into extra innings knotted at 1 after seven thanks in part to stellar pitching and dynamite defensive plays that yielded a combined six hits through the opening seven frames.

The Hornets (8-2 South Central) eventually reclaimed the lead in the top of the eighth inning. After a leadoff ground out Wautoma’s Christian Weiss drew a full count walk and quickly moved to second on a passed ball to get the rally started.

Hunter Netzler kept it coming with a hard-hit single to left before Brett Salm delivered the go-ahead blow. Like Netzler, the third baseman sent a pitch out to left field that Wisconsin Dells senior Matt Getgen furiously ran towards.

However, is sliding attempt to keep the ball off the ground went for naught, as the ball ricocheted into the foul territory, allowing Weiss and Netzler to score, and Salm to race around to third with a 3-1 lead.

“It was a tough play,” Michalsky said. “He came in and made a really good effort on it, the only thing that was tough on it was their baserunners took off. If it was caught, it was going to be a double play; that was the tough part of it.”

“When he walked that guy with one out in the eighth inning that put us behind a little bit. Then he left a couple balls up and they ripped ‘em, and that was the difference.”

A catch would have likely ended the inning and squarely put momentum in the Chiefs’ sails. Instead, Landon Kalata followed with a bloop RBI single to make it 4-1. Still, Wisconsin Dells (13-3, 7-3) looked to answer and thanks to a fielding error, a ground out and a passed ball, got a runner to third with two outs.

The Chiefs couldn’t do anything with the chance though as Netzler, on in relief for ace starter Logan Dunn, punched out Logan Kaiser looking to squash the threat and send the Hornets abuzz. Neither team had little to cheer about offensively prior to the eighth as they traded runs in the third inning on an RBI hit by the Hornets’ Kyler Fenske and Kaiser.

That’s not to say they didn’t have their chances. The Hornets stranded a runner on base in every inning, including on first in the sixth when the Chiefs avoided coughing up the deadlock behind a pair of throwing errors.

Netzler reached on a throwing error and it was another poor toss that had the Hornets left fielder scampering for third, but Getgen put his throw on a platter to senior Jacob Rockwell to tag out Netzler sliding face first into the hot corner.

“That was a big throw to third; he put it right on the money and it was a huge play at the time because if they get them first and third with one out, they may try to (suicide) squeeze one in or scratch one out,” Michalsky said. “Getting that out and instead having two outs and a runner on first, it was big.”

But to Wautoma’s credit, the Hornets defense stepped up big itself, stomping out a potential early run in the bottom of the first. Senior Will Michalsky ripped a single through the left side with one down and looked poised to at least reach third on senior Brooks Slack’s ensuing liner up the middle.

Kalata had other ideas though, racing to snare the ball before doubling off Will Michalsky.

Mike Michalsky knows how big of a turning point the liner could have been.

“Based on where the ball was hit and how far he was down the line, I think Will is going to score on that play,” he said. “I think it’s a run, so that was a big turning point, and when you know the game is going to be close like that, that was a huge play.”

Dunn did his part as well with lefty, who held in the mid-80s all day, striking out seven and allowing one run on a pair of hits and two walks in 7 1/3 innings of work. Not to be outshined, Nevar punched out five and gave up one tally on four hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings as he and Dunn both exited due to reaching the pitch count limit.

While his team came out on the short end with a first league title since 2019 on the line, Mike Michalsky lauded the group’s efforts. Something he knows will key in stopping this skid prior to the playoffs, starting with Saturday’s matches against Prescott and Jefferson.

“You have to come out and play now on Saturday, and we have to get a win to make sure this doesn’t linger,” he said. “We just need to get a little more production.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

