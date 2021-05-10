PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo gets contributions from up and down lineup to beat Poynette

A double steal brought Teasdale and Turner to second and third base before Kyle Adams walked to load the bases. Teasdale scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 1, then Forrest Bailey's grounder went down as an error that allowed two more runs to score.

"We continued to not be solid," Poynette coach Davy Tomlinson said of the defensive miscues that have plagued the Pumas in their winless start. "There's never a good time for errors, but when you have a bunch of them, there's a chance they're going to happen at a really bad time."

"Opponents have been helping us out," Pavlue said, giving a caveat to his team's high-scoring games. "But I don't expect that to necessarily continue throughout the season as pitchers throw more strikes and get back in the swing of things."

The first inning ended with a miscue on the base paths. After a Logan Hammermeister walk, Poynette picked a runner off at second base to get out of the inning.

"I think the year off from the pandemic has started to show some signs," Pavlue said of how area teams have been working off rust early in the season. "I haven't seen a team yet that hasn't shown some of those signs. Just kind of situational baseball and stuff like that that comes with playing baseball a lot of the year."

