PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo gets contributions from up and down lineup to beat Poynette

The Baraboo prep baseball kept stacking runs Monday night.
The Thunderbirds scored in all but one inning of a 12-5 non-conference win over Poynette at Mary Rountree Evans Field in Baraboo.
"Offensively, we did a really nice job," Baraboo coach Dan Pavlue said after his team scored at least 12 runs for the fourth time this season. "We have a really strong top of the lineup that's hard to get through, but all the way from one through nine, it's been pretty consistent production in some of these games where we've really broken out and scored double-digit runs."
The T-Birds started in the field, however, and Poynette (0-7) struck first thanks to Jake Keller's clutch two-out single that gave the Pumas a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Baraboo (5-3) sophomore pitcher Drew Mistele ended the damage there.
"First start of his varsity career, and he did awesome," Pavlue said of Mistele, who had four strikeouts and allowed one earned run in five innings. "He pounded the zone with strikes. That's what we ask of him, and he trusted his defense to make plays behind him."
Clayton Teasdale set Baraboo's offensive tone by beating out an infield single to lead off the bottom of the first. Poynette starter Kelby Petersen recorded two outs, but Baraboo's Hudson Turner reached on an error that kept the inning alive.
A double steal brought Teasdale and Turner to second and third base before Kyle Adams walked to load the bases. Teasdale scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 1, then Forrest Bailey's grounder went down as an error that allowed two more runs to score.
"We continued to not be solid," Poynette coach Davy Tomlinson said of the defensive miscues that have plagued the Pumas in their winless start. "There's never a good time for errors, but when you have a bunch of them, there's a chance they're going to happen at a really bad time."
"Opponents have been helping us out," Pavlue said, giving a caveat to his team's high-scoring games. "But I don't expect that to necessarily continue throughout the season as pitchers throw more strikes and get back in the swing of things."
The first inning ended with a miscue on the base paths. After a Logan Hammermeister walk, Poynette picked a runner off at second base to get out of the inning.
"I think the year off from the pandemic has started to show some signs," Pavlue said of how area teams have been working off rust early in the season. "I haven't seen a team yet that hasn't shown some of those signs. Just kind of situational baseball and stuff like that that comes with playing baseball a lot of the year."
The Pumas went to pitcher Carter Hansen in the second inning. The T-Birds continued to put runners on, as Quinn Mueller walked and advanced to second on a passed ball before Brogan Ludtke singled up the middle to make it 4-1. Ludtke advanced to second on the throw home, then moved to third on Teasdale's sacrifice bunt. Payton Steiner made it count with an RBI single up the middle.
Both teams were held scoreless in the third inning, and Poynette pulled within 5-2 on Payton Horne's run-scoring single with two outs in the top of the fourth.
"Five or six runs for us is going to be OK," Tomlinson said of Poynette's offensive performance. "We're not loaded with big-time hitters, so we scrap for runs and we'll get a few here and there. The games we win are going to be 6-5, 7-4, that kind of thing. Offensively, that's where we're at, but we do continue to get better. We're hitting the ball harder now."
The Pumas just couldn't slow the T-Birds Monday.
Mueller started another rally with an infield single in the bottom of the fourth. He advanced to third on a pickoff attempt that turned into an error and gave the T-Birds a baserunner 90 feet away from home with no outs. Ludtke brought Mueller in with a sacrifice fly that made it 6-2. Steiner immediately tripled to center field and scored on a Levi Kline double down the third-base line. Dawsan Newman added a single to put runners at first and third, then intentionally got in a rundown between first and second base, allowing a run to score before being tagged out to end the inning with an 8-2 lead.
Petersen, who went 1-for-2 with two walks, singled in the top of the fifth and eventually scored on a Michael Leiterman single that briefly pulled the Pumas within 8-3.
But the Pumas gave two runs right back. Adams led off the bottom of the fifth with a walk and moved to second on a balk. Bailey and Hammermeister hit back-to-back singles as the T-Birds left the inning with a 10-3 lead.
Poynette took advantage of an error to lead off the sixth inning, when Jaden McCormick reached, advanced on an Ethan Buss double and scored on a wild pitch. Buss also scored on a wild pitch, but Bailey limited the damage by stranding runners at second and third.
The T-Birds had a couple more runs in them, starting with an Adams walk in the bottom of the sixth. Bailey reached on an error before Hammermeister doubled home a run and Mueller added an RBI single to stretch the lead to 12-5. Bailey closed it out by stranding the bases loaded in the seventh.
Baraboo will head back into Badger North Conference play with a pair of games against Sauk Prairie this week — at Sauk City on Tuesday and in Baraboo on Friday.
"I personally like it," Pavlue said of the Badger North format of playing the same opponent twice in one week. "I think it really tests the depth of each time, especially on the mound. You obviously can't run the same guy out there two times in a row. I really like that, especially for a team like us this year, because we don't necessarily have an ace, but we have a ton of pitchers so we can provide different looks."
The Pumas, who made four errors Monday, will look to clean it up when they visit Columbus Tuesday.
"We're just not solid defensively," Tomlinson said. "The pitching today wasn't too bad. We were better at getting ahead of hitters and putting the ball in play, but we just couldn't make routine plays. It all boils down to focus at the time of the pitch and I don't think we're there yet. It's something we talk about in practice, 'everything you do, you need 6-8 seconds of focus at a time.' We just don't have that yet."