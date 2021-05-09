PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo splits high-scoring doubleheader with New Berlin Eisenhower

The Baraboo and New Berlin Eisenhower teams put up a lot of runs on Saturday.

The high-scoring doubleheader resulted in a split, with New Berlin Eisenhower taking the first game, 10-9, before Baraboo pulled out a 16-7 win at Mary Rountree Evans Field in Baraboo.

The host Thunderbirds (4-3) nearly swept the day, taking a 9-2 lead into the final inning of the opening game. But they couldn't close it out, as the Lions (3-6) erupted for eight runs to take a 10-9 lead and then shut down Baraboo in the bottom of the seventh.

Levi Kline went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs in the loss, while Clayton Teasdale went 3-for-4 and Payton Steiner doubled.

The T-Birds responded emphatically, opening Game 2 with a run in the first and three in the second. They put up enough runs to prevent a comeback this time, adding one in the fourth, seven in the fifth and four in the sixth.

New Berlin Eisenhower got to the bullpen again, scoring two runs in the fourth and five in the fifth before Baraboo closed it out to stay above .500 for the season.

Steiner went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, while Kline doubled.