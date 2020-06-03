PREP BASEBALL: Blum looks to provide Necedah baseball program with coaching stability

Blum grew up in Madison, moved up to the Juneau County area in 1998 when he started his job with the Challenge Academy and has lived in Necedah since 2001. Over the years, as his kids have been growing up, he said he’s coached in various capacities in different sports. When the Necedah baseball vacancy opened up, he jumped on the opportunity.

It’s a position that could use some greater stability after a few years of short-term fixes from a couple of long-time Necedah basketball coaches.

After Tyler Lee served as the head coach from 2013 to 2017, Kris Saylor stepped into the position for the 2018 season during his son, Miles Saylor’s, senior year. Pete Lowery, who had previously served as head coach prior to Lee, filled the position for the 2019 season. Now comes Blum, who hopes to be that steadying hand for the program.

“That’s really up to the district, of course, but my son will be there for a few more years after this year,” Blum said of his long-term prospects in the position. “I believe the job needs stability and the kids need stability. It doesn’t help if you’re having a revolving door of coaches. That would be my hope, but that’s up to the district.”