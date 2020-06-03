PREP BASEBALL: Blum looks to provide Necedah baseball program with coaching stability

Peter Blum is hopeful that he can provide the Necedah baseball program with some much-needed coaching stability. Granted, he’ll have to wait until at least the spring of 2021 to officially take the field as the Cardinals’ new skipper.
Blum is the father of five kids who spent 20 years working for the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy, a residential program for at-risk teens based out of Necedah and run through Fort McCoy. According to its mission statement, the academy “is an alternative education program designed to reclaim the lives of at-risk youth and produce graduates with the values, skills, education and self-discipline necessary to succeed as adults.”
Blum, who’s also a member of the Necedah Village Board, left the Challenge Academy last year and has worked as a substitute teacher in the Necedah School District since then. His father was a teacher and played an influential role in his desire to be around and help kids.
He played baseball growing up and even continued to play after high school. Blum also has spent time as both a baseball and softball umpire in recent years. But his decision to apply for the open Necedah baseball varsity head coach position had more to do with continuing to do that than it did with the actual sport itself.
“My dad was a teacher. He came home one day and I asked him how his day was. He said ‘there’s never a bad day with kids,’” Blum said. “That always stuck in my mind. If anything, (taking the position) is much more about the relationships and the kids than it is necessarily about baseball.”
Blum grew up in Madison, moved up to the Juneau County area in 1998 when he started his job with the Challenge Academy and has lived in Necedah since 2001. Over the years, as his kids have been growing up, he said he’s coached in various capacities in different sports. When the Necedah baseball vacancy opened up, he jumped on the opportunity.
It’s a position that could use some greater stability after a few years of short-term fixes from a couple of long-time Necedah basketball coaches.
After Tyler Lee served as the head coach from 2013 to 2017, Kris Saylor stepped into the position for the 2018 season during his son, Miles Saylor’s, senior year. Pete Lowery, who had previously served as head coach prior to Lee, filled the position for the 2019 season. Now comes Blum, who hopes to be that steadying hand for the program.
“That’s really up to the district, of course, but my son will be there for a few more years after this year,” Blum said of his long-term prospects in the position. “I believe the job needs stability and the kids need stability. It doesn’t help if you’re having a revolving door of coaches. That would be my hope, but that’s up to the district.”
Blum was appointed to the position in early March, just a few weeks before practices were all set to get underway. Through his time as a substitute teacher, he knew essentially all his players beforehand and was raring and ready to go for the 2020 season. Of course, it was not to be, as spring sports were swept to the side by the global coronavirus pandemic.
“We were literally days out from the season starting and then it all gets taken away,” Blum said. “I just really feel for the kids and everything that they’re missing.”
Whenever the return comes and he’s able to fully dive into his new role, Blum will do so with a renewed appreciation for what was lost during this time and an even greater appreciation for the roles teachers play in everyday life. He hopes players and his fellow coaches and parents feel the same way.
“There are a lot of parents out there, myself included, that are very appreciative of what teachers do every day because we’re seeing how hard it is to teach our kids at home,” Blum said. “It’s that appreciation of getting back to what we have if and when we get it back. If this didn’t happen, I don’t think you would have that level of appreciation from everyone.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.
