PREP BASEBALL: Mauston freshmen Brock Massey, Charlie Scott named as All-South Central Conference

The Mauston prep baseball team did not have a boatload of players picked to the South Central Conference's postseason awards list.
Just two players is all.
But those two players were both freshman this spring, lending a great deal of promise to the program's future.
Mauston finished 9-10 overall this year and took third in the six-team league with a 5-5 mark.
The two players for the Golden Eagles who were honored as All-SCC are Brock Massey and Charlie Scott.
Massey was picked to the first team as an infielder and to the second team as a pitcher.
Scott, meantime, made it to the first eam as a utility player.
It was an up and down spring for the Golden Eagles, as they never won more than three games in a row and ended the year losing five of their last seven contests.
Mauston's 2021 campaign came to a close with an 11-4, upset loss to Portage on June 10 in the WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinals.
The Golden Eagles were seeded third but were upended by the sixth-seeded Warriors, whom they had split a doubleheader with just five days earlier, winning 7-6 but losing 12-2.
Earlier that week, Mauston very nearly upset league champion Adams-Friendship, suffering a 3-2 loss.
The Green Devils took home the SCC crown with an 8-2 record, edging out runner-up Wautoma (7-3) by a game.
The Green Devils also were honored with the league's top individual honor as junior pitcher/infielder Carson Klaus was named the Player of the Year.
Mauston's best offensive output this season came in a 13-6 win over Royall on May 15. The Golden Eagles also put up double-digit run totals in a 10-6 win over Black River Falls on April 30 and a 10-3 win over Poynette on May 8.
In addition to winning the league's Player of the Year award, Klaus also was a first-teamer both as an infielder and as a pitcher.
Outfielders Dalton Pollex and Wyatt Pollex also made the first team for Adams-Friendship while runner-up Wautoma landed freshman pitcher Logan Dunn and senior infielder Logan Johnson on the top team.
Fourth-place Wisconsin Dells (4-6) was honored with first-teamers in outfielder Ma Getgen utility player Will Michalsky.
Catcher John Barten and infielder Ethan Hoogesteger from fifth-place Nekoosa rounded out the first team.
Last place Westfield did not have a first-teamer but had three players named as second-teamers.