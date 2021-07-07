PREP BASEBALL: Mauston freshmen Brock Massey, Charlie Scott named as All-South Central Conference

The Mauston prep baseball team did not have a boatload of players picked to the South Central Conference's postseason awards list.

Just two players is all.

But those two players were both freshman this spring, lending a great deal of promise to the program's future.

Mauston finished 9-10 overall this year and took third in the six-team league with a 5-5 mark.

The two players for the Golden Eagles who were honored as All-SCC are Brock Massey and Charlie Scott.

Massey was picked to the first team as an infielder and to the second team as a pitcher.

Scott, meantime, made it to the first eam as a utility player.

It was an up and down spring for the Golden Eagles, as they never won more than three games in a row and ended the year losing five of their last seven contests.

Mauston's 2021 campaign came to a close with an 11-4, upset loss to Portage on June 10 in the WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinals.

The Golden Eagles were seeded third but were upended by the sixth-seeded Warriors, whom they had split a doubleheader with just five days earlier, winning 7-6 but losing 12-2.