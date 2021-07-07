 Skip to main content
PREP BASEBALL: Mauston freshmen Brock Massey, Charlie Scott named as All-South Central Conference
PREP BASEBALL | ALL-SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE

PREP BASEBALL: Mauston freshmen Brock Massey, Charlie Scott named as All-South Central Conference

Brock Massey

Mauston pitcher Brock Massey makes an underhand toss to first base during the Golden Eagles' 8-5 win over Wisconsin Dells on May 4. Massey was a first team All-South Central Conference selection this spring as an infielder and also was honored by the league as a pitcher, making it on the second team as a hurler. 

 SEAN DAVIS, Capital Newspapers

The Mauston prep baseball team did not have a boatload of players picked to the South Central Conference's postseason awards list. 

Just two players is all. 

But those two players were both freshman this spring, lending a great deal of promise to the program's future. 

Mauston finished 9-10 overall this year and took third in the six-team league with a 5-5 mark. 

The two players for the Golden Eagles who were honored as All-SCC are Brock Massey and Charlie Scott. 

Brock Massey

Mauston freshman Brock Massey delivers a pitch as senior Ian Flint looks on from center field during a South Central Conference game against Wisconsin Dells on May 4 at Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells. The Golden Eagles won, 8-5. Massey was selected as first team All-SCC this spring as an infielder and to the second team as a pitcher. 

Massey was picked to the first team as an infielder and to the second team as a pitcher. 

Scott, meantime, made it to the first eam as a utility player. 

Charlie Scott

Mauston freshman Charlie Scott had a tremendous rookie campaign this spring, garnering first team All-South Central Conference honors as a utility player. 

It was an up and down spring for the Golden Eagles, as they never won more than three games in a row and ended the year losing five of their last seven contests. 

Mauston's 2021 campaign came to a close with an 11-4, upset loss to Portage on June 10 in the WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinals. 

The Golden Eagles were seeded third but were upended by the sixth-seeded Warriors, whom they had split a doubleheader with just five days earlier, winning 7-6 but losing 12-2. 

Earlier that week, Mauston very nearly upset league champion Adams-Friendship, suffering a 3-2 loss. 

The Green Devils took home the SCC crown with an 8-2 record, edging out runner-up Wautoma (7-3) by a game. 

The Green Devils also were honored with the league's top individual honor as junior pitcher/infielder Carson Klaus was named the Player of the Year. 

Mauston's best offensive output this season came in a 13-6 win over Royall on May 15. The Golden Eagles also put up double-digit run totals in a 10-6 win over Black River Falls on April 30 and a 10-3 win over Poynette on May 8. 

In addition to winning the league's Player of the Year award, Klaus also was a first-teamer both as an infielder and as a pitcher. 

Outfielders Dalton Pollex and Wyatt Pollex also made the first team for Adams-Friendship while runner-up Wautoma landed freshman pitcher Logan Dunn and senior infielder Logan Johnson on the top team. 

Fourth-place Wisconsin Dells (4-6) was honored with first-teamers in outfielder Ma Getgen utility player Will Michalsky. 

Catcher John Barten and infielder Ethan Hoogesteger from fifth-place Nekoosa rounded out the first team. 

Last place Westfield did not have a first-teamer but had three players named as second-teamers. 

