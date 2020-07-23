PREP BASEBALL: Mobry family diamond comes in handy for Columbus baseball program

“The reason that I decided to build the infield official size is just for that reason — for when you’re practicing, you’re making the right throws long distance, pitching, cuts and things of that nature,” Jim said. “It’s proper.”

For two years the Mobrys have been working on the diamond to get it to where it is now and spent upwards of $20,000. Jim still plans to have a bench as well as increase the size of the backstop behind home plate to lose less balls.

“Well, from now on, I’m not allowed to start any projects without a budget,” Jim jokingly said, while also mentioning his wife was a big reason why he was able to do such a project.

“This would’ve never happened if it wasn’t for her,” he said. “She’s just as much of a baseball lover as we are.”

Jim said he and his family had one goal with the project, and it couldn’t have come at a better time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in late spring and forced families to stay home far more than normal.

“It was so that any kid can come out here and play baseball that wanted to play their game and practice their game,” he said. “It’s for any group of kids that wanted to play and maybe even some softball too.”